4 to play in national championship

Photo by Wyshell Garrett Alex Gilmore, Majesty Garrett, Alex Smith, and Ryian Kershaw are members of the 8u RocBurg Elite (RBE) Team. They are part of the 8u RBE Upstate team that is traveling to Florida Saturday to compete in the National Youth Football Championship (UYFL). The championship will be played from Dec. 7-13. Photo by Wyshell Garrett Alex Gilmore, Majesty Garrett, Alex Smith, and Ryian Kershaw are members of the 8u RocBurg Elite (RBE) Team. They are part of the 8u RBE Upstate team that is traveling to Florida Saturday to compete in the National Youth Football Championship (UYFL). The championship will be played from Dec. 7-13.

UNION COUNTY — Four local boys will represent Union County and the rest of the Upstate when they travel this Friday to Plant City, Florida, to play in the National Youth Football Championship.

Alex Smith, Alex Gilmore, Ryian Kershaw, and Majesty Garrett are all 8 years old and all four of them are members of the RocBurg Elite (RBE) football league and they will be among the team of RBE players from the Upstate playing for the national championship in Florida next week.

Their trip to the championship was announced Monday by Garrett’s mother, Wyshell Garrett on behalf of Coach Mike Miller. In announcing the championship trip, Mrs. Garrett included information about the background of the RBE provided by Miller. The press release states that the RBE “was brought to life last year with the vision to bring kids together around the Upstate to play and compete at a high level of football. The vision was put in motion by Coach Dedric Wise (PSA) and Lamar Bomar (Carolina Bulldogs). Last year the national stage was set by the 10u RBE winning the first sanction National Champions (UYFL) out of South Carolina. With also the 11u coming in 2nd place. “

Now, a year later, the RBE is hoping for even greater success, this time with their 8u and 11u groups.

“This season we will be taking our 8s and 11s to try and repeat and the 8s to capture their first national title,” Miller said. “Our 8u group is a very special group. This group spans from Rock Hill, Union, Spartanburg, Greenville, and Gaffney counties. This team is loaded with talent and a very hardworking group. These young men will be traveling to Plant City, Florida on Dec. 7-13 in order to capture their spot on the national stage”

Smith, Gilmore, Kershaw and Garrett will depart for Florida Saturday morning at 2 a.m. and the RBE is asking the entire community to support them on their trip to and from and during the championship.

Photo by Wyshell Garrett Alex Gilmore, Majesty Garrett, Alex Smith, and Ryian Kershaw are members of the 8u RocBurg Elite (RBE) Team. They are part of the 8u RBE Upstate team that is traveling to Florida Saturday to compete in the National Youth Football Championship (UYFL). The championship will be played from Dec. 7-13. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Football-players.jpg Photo by Wyshell Garrett Alex Gilmore, Majesty Garrett, Alex Smith, and Ryian Kershaw are members of the 8u RocBurg Elite (RBE) Team. They are part of the 8u RBE Upstate team that is traveling to Florida Saturday to compete in the National Youth Football Championship (UYFL). The championship will be played from Dec. 7-13.

8-year-olds traveling to Florida Saturday