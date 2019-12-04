Whitmire teams win season openers

WHITMIRE — Monday, December 2, was a good day for Whitmire High School as both its boys and girls Junior Varsity basketball teams defeated Newberry Academy in away games.

Girls

The Whitmire Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team traveled to Newberry Academy and won their season opener by the score of 31-16.

Leading scorer was Montasia Vanlue with 10 points. Nyla Hill and Cierra Jones added seven points each, Imari Brown finished with five points and LaNicia Brewer ended the scoring by adding two points.

Boys

The Whitmire Junior Varsity Boys Basketball Team also traveled to Newberry Academy where they won their season opener by the score of 34-13.

Leading scorer was Jacob Dickerson with 10 points. Caleb Jolly, Travis Griffin, Trey Brewer, Manny Duckett all added four points each. Peyton Jones and Kayshuan Schumpert both got into the action by adding three points each. William Livingston ended the scoring by adding two points.

Staff Report

This story courtesy of the Newberry Observer.

