Helping a military family in need

Photo courtesy of James Harris This is the Union home of the grandmother of a military family that lives in Greenville. The family wanted to build a handrail for her to make it easier for her to get up and down her front steps. When he learned of his, James Harris, State Youth Director of the South Carolina National Guard, posted it on Facebook and within minutes had a response from local contractor David Hart who said he would do the work and do it for free. This is the house before Hart built the new rail.

Photo courtesy of James Harris This is the new handrail that Hart built and the only payment he accepted for it was "a hug and some sugar" from the grandmother.

UNION — Throughout my life, I have witnessed many things. Over the past 40 years, few have made an impression and provided guidance in what it means to make a difference and serve others. A consistent influence in what has shaped me over the years, has been my Union County extended family.

Roots is what some people call it, roots from back when things seemed just a little bit stronger. These roots have been part of the backbone of my existence and instilled real true southern values. Although I have experienced many incredible and humbling stories, this past weekend’s story will live in my heart and mind forever.

A military family from Union, who currently reside in Greenville, reached out to me through social media in need of a railing installed on their grandmother’s porch. The family was willing to pay for the time and skill for the much needed railing their grandmother needed for assistance and stability while entering her home. This sweet lady has reached her golden years in age but her kindness and personality bubbles like a freshly poured soda pop! This family has made many sacrifices over the years and have never asked for anything in return.

I posted their request on my Facebook page not knowing who or if anyone would respond. However, three minutes later David Hart messages me with a response of, “What can I do, I do not want any money, and that part is not up for discussion!” I have known David Hart aka “Hart” my whole life and he is without a doubt the best contractor in Union and known for having a “Hart as Big as Texas!” I was not surprised at the quick response, a few weeks prior he offered to buy a military child a pair of rare size 15 hunting boots!

After a cold and rainy Saturday, the weather broke on Sunday to provide the perfect day for installing a brand new hand rail. This family for countless years signed up to serve others and to see the coin flip to being the ones served is a true testament of Union County folks! The family again tried to pay for his supplies and services to which he responded, “I received payment from the sweet old lady by getting a hug and some sugar! If you want to pay, please donate it to South Carolina National Guard Family Programs to help a needy family for the holidays.”

The reason this story touched me so deeply is because of the reason why David Hart loves giving back and helping others. David Hart told me, “All I can say is the talent I have is because of my grandfather. He would do the same for anybody and I just always wanted to make him proud. It is hard to talk about it because I get emotional every time just like now, my grandfather (Robert Puckett) was my hero!”

As I read this message from him, I quickly remembered why I have always looked up to and admired David Hart. The acts of kindness towards our military, or any family in need for that matter, is a definite throwback to the old days in which TIME is the most important thing you can give to another person. Hart had no idea who this family was, all he knew is that they were in need and he could help. What David did this past weekend is what Thanksgiving is all about. His grandfather will live forever as long as Hart is walking the streets of Union!

We tip our hat to you, David Hart, and I can’t thank you enough for teaching us all what it really means to be a True Southern Gentleman!

Photo courtesy of James Harris This is the Union home of the grandmother of a military family that lives in Greenville. The family wanted to build a handrail for her to make it easier for her to get up and down her front steps. When he learned of his, James Harris, State Youth Director of the South Carolina National Guard, posted it on Facebook and within minutes had a response from local contractor David Hart who said he would do the work and do it for free. This is the house before Hart built the new rail. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_image2.jpg

Photo courtesy of James Harris This is the new handrail that Hart built and the only payment he accepted for it was "a hug and some sugar" from the grandmother. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_thumbnail_image1.jpg

Local contractor builds handrail for free

By James Harris Special to The Union Times

James Harris is State Youth Director for the South Carolina National Guard.

