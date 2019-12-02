‘Boot Drive’ raises over $4,000

UNION — Firefighters with boots in their hands collected more that $4,000 to help a disabled fellow firefighter last weekend.

Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey said Wednesday that the department raised the funds during a “Boot Drive” at Walmart.

“We stood outside Walmart holding our boots for people to fill up with money,” Bailey said. “We held the Boot Drive to help Tommy Bishop who has been a firefighter with us for 30 years and who has suffered a stroke, a heart attack, and other medical conditions. We raised over $4,000 with our boots.”

Bailey explained that a Boot Drive is a traditional fundraising method of fire departments.

“Whenever a fire department holds a fundraiser they use their boots,” Bailey said. “A Boot Drive is an old tradition of the fire service.”

Bailey said that in addition to raising funds with the Boot Drive, the department has opened a “Tommy Bishop Fund” at Arthur State Bank.

“The Tommy Bishop Fund is for donations,” Bailey said. “Anyone who wants to make a donation to help Tommy and his family can deposit it in that fund.”

Bailey thanked those who helped the department make the Boot Drive a success.

“We (the Southside Fire Department) want to thank everyone who put money in our boots,” Bailey said. “It was for a good cause to help a good man and his family.”

