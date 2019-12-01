Guilty pleas heard Nov. 18-21

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty November 18-21 before Judge Edward Miller of Greenville during General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.

— Joshua MacKenzie Miles, 27, 208 Cherry Lane, Fountain Inn, to Voluntary Manslaughter, 20 years with credit for time served since August 19, 2018, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Benjamin Raymond Harms, 28, 110 Scott Street, Union, to Burglary 3rd Degree 1st Offense, 5 years suspended upon 18 months and 3 years probation, to make restitution per court order, to perform 10 days of Public Service Employment, and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs; to Petit Larceny Value $2,000 Or Less 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 5 years suspended during probation and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Roland Ricco Foster, 36, 189 West Forest Street, Spartanburg, to Indecent Exposure, 2 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 1 day already served, to undergo screening for mental health counseling, and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs. (No Sex Offender Registry.)

— Treaky Knox, 66, 114 Wedgewood Court, Union, to Financial Transaction Card Fraud Value $500 Or Less In A 6 Month Period, 1 year suspended upon 2 years probation, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Melissa Deanne Berry, 32, 2024 Whitmire Highway, Union, to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 2 years suspended upon 2 years probation with credit for 23 days already served, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs.

— Mary Frances Lewis-Watkins, 70, 123 South 90th Street, Mesa, Arizona, to Exploitation Of A Vulnerable Adult, 5 years suspended upon 5 years probation with credit for 60 days already served, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Antonio O’Neal Blocker, 33, 111 Woodlawn Avenue, Union, to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 4 years, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 4 years, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 4 years, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 4 years, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 4 years, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Heather Lee Johnson, 32, 106 Harris Drive, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 2 years and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jordan Lei Riddle, 26, 1208 Linersville Road, Lot 2, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 2 years; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 2 years, to make restitution per court order, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joshua Neal Moore, 33, 250 Gin Street, Buffalo, to Driving Under Suspension, 30 days and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Failure To Stop For A Blue Light, 1 year with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $25.75 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine/Crack Cocaine 1st Offense, 1 year with credit for 7 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Tony Lamb, 43, 889 Hawkins Road, Union, to Violation Of Sex Offender Registry, 6 months with credit for 56 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 6 months with credit for 56 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Christopher Lynn Lemaster, 26, 175 Georgia Road, Union, to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 10 years suspended during probation with credit for 156 days already served, to make restitution per court order, and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Assault And Battery 2nd Degree, 3 years suspended during probation with credit for 156 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to 1st Degree Assault And Battery, 10 years suspended upon 3 years probation and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently. To be placed on the Sex Offender Registry.

