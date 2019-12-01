Board meetings scheduled for 2020

UNION COUNTY — Scheduling its meetings for the 2020 calendar year and approving the recommended appointments of two individuals to teaching positions at two schools were the actions taken by the Union County Board of School Trustees this past Monday.

2020 Board Meeting Dates

During the second of its November meetings Monday, the board voted unanimously to approve the dates for its meeting in 2020. With the approval of the schedule, the board will meet on the following dates at the following locations:

1. January 13, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

2. January 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

3. February 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

4. February 24, 2020 — Sims Middle School

5. March 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

6. March 23, 2020 — Union County High School

7. April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

8. April 20, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

9. May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

10. June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

11. June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

12. July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

13. August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

14. August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

15. September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

16. September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

17. October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

18. October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

19. November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

20. November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

21. December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Personnel

In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve the Personnel Report presented by Union County School District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble. In his report, Stribble recommended the appointment of Sonya Glenn as a Math Teacher at Union County High School and Christian Taylor as the Save The Children Math Tutor and Sponsorship at Foster Park Elementary School.

Trustees also approve teaching appointments

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

