Historic figures and celebrities

MONARCH — The halls of Monarch Elementary School were lined with historic figures from the past and celebrities from the present during the 4th grade’s annual “Living Wax Museum” Tuesday morning.

This was the sixth year the school’s 4th grade classes have staged their Living Wax Museum for both the enjoyment and education of their fellow students as well as the parents and visitors who attended the event.

Hosted as always by the school’s 4th grade teachers — this year’s hosts were Mrs. Cudd, Mrs. Kelly, Mrs. Wilson, and Mr. Wix — the Living Wax Museum is an annual project of the school’s 4th grade student who begin by choosing a famous figure that interests them. The students then spend weeks researching the figures they’ve chosen to portray and then use the information they’ve assembled to write a biography of that figure, create an informational poster they will stand beside during the museum, make the costume they will wear while in character, and write a monologue they will recite as that historic figure or present day celebrity.

On Tuesday, the students, in costume stood along the walls of the school’s halls, informational posters at their side, and waited quietly for their fellow students, student parents, and visitors to file by. They spoke only tapped on the shoulder and told the stories of the famous men and women they were portraying.

The informational posters the students stood beside featured pictures or illustrations of the figures the students were portraying as well as including information about the lives, achievements, and places in history and/or popular culture of those individuals.

The figures in this year’s Living Wax Museum and the students who represented them were:

• Presidential and Government Figures

— Barack Obama (Ja’Corey Eison-Caruthers)

— Michelle Obama (Tillice Kiser)

— Melania Trump (Abby Jenkins)

— Abraham Lincoln (Cameron Todd)

— George Washington (Cayden Wynn)

• Contemporary Figures

— Walt Disney (Cayden Lankford)

— Raven Wilkinson (London Beaty)

— Steve Irwin (Lance Cannon)

— Sally Ride (Adalyne Hammond)

— Nelson Mandela (Kamijay Henry)

— Bill Gates (Brayden Jennings)

— Elsa Shiaparelli (Sara Kate Slaughter)

— Misty Copeland (Trinity Thomas)

— Chris Kyle (Kaysen Bihner)

— Princess Kate Middleton (Olivia Cannon)

• Authors

— Rachel Carson (Emily Biggerstaff)

— Stan Lee (Blaine Hill)

— Bill Pete (Nathan Hendrix)

— Theodore Seuss Geisel (Jameson Austin)

— Patricia Polocco (Kadence Clayton)

— Maya Angelou (Makaila Brewster)

• Artists

— Georgia O’Keefe (Sahirah Smalls)

• Historical Figures

— Bessie Coleman (Ty’Reana Favors)

— Anne Frank (Iyanna Neal)

— Mary — Mother of Jesus (Kaylie Pisano)

— Amelia Earhart (Keionna Young)

— Jane Goodall (Faithlyn Gardin)

— Ada Lovelace (Jaylynn Yopp)

— Neil Armstrong (Keith Wilson)

— Lily Ann Granderson (Jayda Jeter)

— Malcolm X (Geonte Stewart)

— Wilma Mankiller (Mariah Harris)

— Harriet Tubman (Zylaija Copeland)

— Coretta Scott King (Ty’Tionna Woods)

— Albert Einstein (Silas Colson)

— Helen Keller (Jaylyn Crawford)

— Arturo Schomburg (Damauryan Jeter)

— Rosa Parks (Ta’Mijah Mobley)

— Benjamin Franklin (Oscar Rice)

— Clara Barton (Claire Wilson)

— Ruby Bridges (Ta’Tyanna Worthy)

— George Washington Carver (Jordan Davidson)

— Sacagawea (Norah Gallman)

— Thomas Edison (Brayden Sprouse)

• Singers

— Nina Simone (Tationia Cameron)

— Stephanie Mills (Makayla Dawkins)

— Beyonce (Colia Gray)

— Whitney Houston (Rhianna Jeter)

— Johnny Cash (Trent LeMaster)

— Selena Gomez (Bristol Tomsey)

— Lena Horne (Ge’Lenae Stewart)

— Billie Holiday (Iryana Salter)

— Elvis Presley (Gauge Gibson-Taylor)

— Ariana Grande (Shamya Mobley)

— Michael Jackson (Alonzo Smith)

— Tina Turner (Skylar Moore)

— Justin Bieber (Jeri Lynn Whitehead)

• Hollywood Figures

— Jim Carey (Cameron Judy)

— Lucille Ball (Kenna Kornelli)

— Tyra Banks (Arlex Dawkins)

— Oprah Winfrey (Ariel Lindsey)

• Sports Figures

— Babe Ruth (Levi Cannon)

— Michelle Kwan (Skylar Grant)

— Dominique Mocceanu (Summer Hutchinson)

— Shannon Miller (Hailey Meadows)

— Roberto Clemente (Wyatt Lindler)

— David Beckham (Dallas Lott)

— Jack Johnson (Travis Walker)

— Shoeless Joe Jackson (Zach Williams)

— Dabo Swinney ( Landon Hulon)

— Peyton Manning (Jaden Ochiltree)

— Muhammad Ali (Noah Tucker)

— Michael Jordan (Jacob Howard)

— D’Wayne Johnson (Tanner Johnson)

— Wilma Rudolph (Carly Gibson)

— Jerry Rice (Caron Wilson)

— Jackie Robinson (Tra Jeter)

— Chipper Jones (Parker Russell)

— Lou Gehrig (Corley Turner)

— Triple H (Ryan Wix)

— Mia Hamm (Lexi Robinson)

— Gabby Douglas (Kemiyah Harden)

— Joe Montana (Garrett Kendrick)

— Randy Moss (Ty Jennings)

— Deion Sanders (Kavean Jeter)

— Althea Gibson (Alayan Chick)

Charles Warner | The Union Times Standing with an illustration of "Mickey Mouse," his most famous creation, Walt Disney (Cayden Lankford) was among the historic figures and present day celebrities depicted by the 4th graders of Monarch Elementary School during the "Living Wax Museum" Tuesday morning. In costume and in character, the school's 4th grade students stood still and silent in the hallways alongside informational posters they created, waiting to deliver monologues they'd written about the people they were portraying.

At the MES 4th grade ’Living Wax Museum’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

