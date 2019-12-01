Applicants sought for vacancies

UNION COUNTY — Vacancies and impending vacancies at the Union County Courthouse, the Bonham Fire District, and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission were on the agenda of a special meeting of Union County Council Monday evening.

During the meeting, council considered the following vacancies/impending vacancies in the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office, the Union County IT Department, the Board of the Bonham Fire District, and the Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission.

Clerk Of Court

In the Clerk of Court’s Office, the position of Child Support Clerk will become vacant after Friday, December 6, which will be the final day of current Child Support Clerk Yolanda Glenn.

IT Department

December 6 will also be the final day of Diane Freeman as Information Technology Manager of the Union County IT Department.

Bonham Fire District

A seat on the Board of the Bonham Fire District is currently open following the resignation of Jami Trammell who resigned upon being appointed to the Capital Sales Tax Commission. Under state late an individual cannot serve on two such boards or commissions at the same time.

Alcohol And Drug Abuse Commission

The position of Peer Support Specialist at the Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission is also vacant at the present time.

In all four instances, council voted unanimously to authorize the advertising for applicants for those positions and the filling of those positions.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_web1_Union-County-Logo.jpg

Council authorizing advertising and hirings

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.