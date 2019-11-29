Send in your ‘Letters to Santa’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas is rapidly approaching and that means it’s time for “Letters to Santa.” As in previous years, The Union Times is collecting letters from the children of Union County to send on to the North Pole. Letters to Santa is open to children ages birth through the 4th grade. Those letters must be submitted to The Union Times by Saturday, Dec. 7 in order to be published in the Saturday, Dec. 20 edition of the newspaper. Letters may be submitted by email, either individually or through school classes, to Charles Warner | The Union Times Christmas is rapidly approaching and that means it’s time for “Letters to Santa.” As in previous years, The Union Times is collecting letters from the children of Union County to send on to the North Pole. Letters to Santa is open to children ages birth through the 4th grade. Those letters must be submitted to The Union Times by Saturday, Dec. 7 in order to be published in the Saturday, Dec. 20 edition of the newspaper. Letters may be submitted by email, either individually or through school classes, to [email protected]

UNION COUNTY — Did you know that The Union Times is 169 years old? That’s pretty old, isn’t it? Did you know we have a subscriber who is even older? Do you know who that subscriber is? That’s right, it’s Santa Claus who has had a subscription to The Union Times since the first edition was published in 1850.

While Santa reads every edition of The Union Times — delivered to his home at the North Pole — to keep up with what’s going on in Union County — it helps him keep track of who’s naughty and who’s nice around here — his favorite edition is our “Letters to Santa” in which we publish the letters to him from the children of Union County.

As we have for a very long time, The Union Times will once again publish the Letters to Santa, but to do that we need letters from children ages birth to the 4th grade and we need them very soon as Christmas Eve, the night Santa delivers presents and toys to good little girls and boys around the world, is rapidly approaching. Santa needs your letters as soon as possible so the elves in his workshop at the North Pole can get making them and have them ready for delivery on Christmas Eve.

To make sure that Santa reads your Christmas wishes in our Letters to Santa edition, we need you to send in your letters via email to [email protected] by December 7.

So remember, whether they are submitted by the classes at our local schools or individually, get your letters to Santa written and email them by December 7 or earlier if possible so Santa can read them and add your requests to his list of the toys and other presents he’ll be delivering on Christmas Eve.

Merry Christmas.

Christmas Parades

By the way, while he won’t be delivering presents until Christmas Eve, Santa will be visiting Union County between now and then for a number of holiday activities including the following Christmas parades:

• Buffalo Christmas Parade

This Sunday (December 1) Santa Claus will be in the Buffalo Community for the Buffalo Christmas Parade which will begin at 4 p.m.

A flyer advertising the parade states that parade participants should “come and get in line start at 3:30 p.m.” to be ready when the parade begins.

Parades usually have a “Grand Marshall” but this year the Buffalo Christmas Parade will not one but two Grand Marshalls as Buffalo Baptist Church Pastor Doug Estes and his wife, Joy, will have that honor.

While the parade will end, the celebration will not as there will be a “Community Gathering” at Buffalo Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

• Union Christmas Parade

Santa Claus will be in the City of Union on Friday, December 6, to take part in the Union Christmas Parade which will be part of an even larger evening of family-friendly Christmas fun.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with shopping at the stores along Main Street in downtown Union and from food vendors who will be set up as well.

The parade itself will being at 6 p.m. and a flyer publicizing it states that “the theme of this year’s parade will be ‘YOUR Favorite Christmas Movie.’ Parade participants are encouraged to decorate entries in keeping with the theme.” Parade registration forms are available online at unionsc.com and can also be picked up at the Union County Chamber of Commerce office at 135 West Main Street, Union.

Following the parade there will be the 3rd annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Union County Courthouse.

In addition to riding in the parade, Santa Claus will also be available for visits and photos in Main Street Junction immediately afterward.

The Downtown Open house will continue until 9 p.m. with entertainment, food, shopping and carriage rides.

Anyone with questions and/or concerns is asked to contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039.

• Jonesville

On Saturday, December 7, Santa will be in the Town of Jonesville for the Jonesville Christmas Parade which will begin at 3 p.m.

The parade will include a Best Float Contest with the winner receiving $100.

• Lockhart

Then, on Sunday, December 8, Santa will be in the Town of Lockhart for the Lockhart Christmas Parade which will begin at 3 p.m.

It costs nothing to enter the parade but all entries must be lined up by 2 p.m.

No four-wheelers are allowed in the parade unless they are pulling a float.

Floats entered in the parade will be judged in the following categories: Most Original, Most Attractive, and Best Theme.

The floats will be judged by judges from out of town during the parade and the winners in each category presented a plaque following the parade’s conclusion.

There will be no charge for vendors wanting to sell their wares along the parade route and each vendor will be assigned a spot by the town.

The parking lot next to the Community Playground will be reserved for handicap parking and those using that parking are asked to have their handicap sticker in the window of their vehicle.

For additional information call Lockhart Mayor Connie Porter at 864-545-6652 or leave a message for her at the Lockhart Town Hall at 864-545-2103.

• Carlisle

A little less than a week later, Santa will be in the Town of Carlisle to take part in the Carlisle Christmas Parade which will begin at 2 p.m. with line up at 1 p.m.

Those who want to participate in the parade are asked to call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Even when the parade is over, however, the celebration will continue at the Carlisle Town Hall where refreshments will be served.

Christmas is a time for giving gifts, especially to children, but for some families this is difficult and so the Town of Carlisle is holding a Christmas Toy Drive to make sure the the children of needy families do have toys underneath the Christmas tree on Christmas morning.

In order for that toy drive to be a success, however, the town needs the public’s help and that’s why the Town of Carlisle is asking everyone who attends the town’s Christmas parade to please bring a toy for the town’s Christmas Toy Drive.

• Whitmire

Santa will also take part in the Whitmire Christmas Parade which will be held Saturday, December 14 from 1-1:15 p.m. on Main Street in the Town of Whitmire.

Line up for the parade is at noon.

The Parade Grand Marshalls are Ken and Martha Coleman.

By December 7 for publication December 21

