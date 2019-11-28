Christmas parades and other events

Charles Warner | The Union Times Santa Claus waves to the crowd lining the Buffalo-West Springs Highway (SC 215) in the Buffalo Community during the 2017 Buffalo Christmas Parade. Santa took part in that parade and in the other Christmas parades of Union County held that year as he did in previous years and in 2018 and he will do so again this year. Santa, who has already made one visit to Union County this year, will return this weekend, taking part in “Breakfast With Santa” in Union this Saturday (November 30) and then in the Buffalo Christmas Parade which be held Sunday, December 1. He will also take part in the Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, Carlisle, and Whitmire parades which will be held later in December. Charles Warner | The Union Times Santa Claus waves to the crowd lining the Buffalo-West Springs Highway (SC 215) in the Buffalo Community during the 2017 Buffalo Christmas Parade. Santa took part in that parade and in the other Christmas parades of Union County held that year as he did in previous years and in 2018 and he will do so again this year. Santa, who has already made one visit to Union County this year, will return this weekend, taking part in “Breakfast With Santa” in Union this Saturday (November 30) and then in the Buffalo Christmas Parade which be held Sunday, December 1. He will also take part in the Union, Jonesville, Lockhart, Carlisle, and Whitmire parades which will be held later in December.

UNION COUNTY — Tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, is Thanksgiving, that uniquely American holiday in which the American people gather together with family and friends to celebrate and give thanks for the blessings we enjoy as a nation.

One of the great traditions of Thanksiving are the Thanksgiving Day parades held in communities across America, the most famous of them being the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Though the parades differ from community to community, there is one thing they usually share in common and that is the very special float featuring a very special guest at the end of each parade that signals the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the next holiday season.

Do you know who that special guest is and the name of that holiday?

That special guest is Santa Claus and that holiday season is Christmas, the season that gets its name from Jesus Christ, whose birth more than 2,000 years ago is the reason for the season that bears His name. While the exact date of Christ’s birth is unknown, it has been celebrated on December 25 since the early part of the 4th century and continues to be celebrated on that date by most of the world’s Christians.

(Even though the Gospels give no exact date for Christ’s birth, the most important thing to remember — and to celebrate — is that He was born, a miraculous event in accordance with and fulfillment of the messianic prophecies recorded in the Old Testament of The Bible. Furthermore, while His birthday is rightly celebrated, an even more important reason to celebrate Christmas is that Christ came into the world as a human being to become the living sacrifice for the sins of humanity and the only path to eternal salvation through His death, burial, resurrection and ascension. The Christmas story leads inexorable to the story of Easter, the day that Christ’s triumph over death, hell, and the grave is celebrated.)

With the end the Thanksgiving Day parades, Thanksgiving gives way to Christmas and in Union County that means a season full of family-friendly activities including community Christmas parades that, as they always do, have Santa Claus as their special guest. Before he rides in those parades, however, Santa will make some other appearances in Union County including a very special breakfast.

Breakfast With Santa

Santa’s first official stop in Union County this Christmas season will be “Breakfast With Santa” this Saturday (November 30) at Main Street Junction, 107 East Main Street, Union.

The breakfast, which will be held from 9-11:30 a.m., is sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce and is described as “A Holiday Meet and Greet with Santa Claus himself!”

A flyer issued by the chamber publicizing the event, states that “Santa Claus will be at Main Street Junction to hear your children’s wishes.”

The flyer states that tickets for the event are $5 for children and $10 for adults. It states that this includes a “pancake breakfast and visit with Santa.”

In addition, the flyer states that “photos will be available for $5.”

Advance tickets for the Breakfast With Santa are available at the Union County Chamber of Commerce, 135 West Main Street, Union. The flyer states that the supply of tickets is limited and those interested in attending are urged to “get your today to secure your spot today.”

(It should be noted that Breakfast With Santa will be Santa Claus’ second visit to Union County this year. He was in Union last Thursday for the “Main Street Holiday Kickoff” in downtown Union. While there, Santa, with a little help from some of his local helpers, distributed candy canes to children he met along Main Street and then went to Main Street Junction where he posed for pictures.)

Passport To Christmas

Saturday will also be the date of the “Passport To Christmas” Kick Off Event which will also be held at Main Street Junction.

The event, which will be held from 8-10 a.m., is also sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce, which is using the event to promote Christmas shopping at local stores.

A flyer publicizing the event urges the public to “stop by and pick up your ‘Passport To Christmas’ event map, a hot cup of coffee, and promotional items opening you up to tons of local savings and multiple opportunities to win over $500 in local gift cards.”

The flyer states the contest will run from Saturday, November 30 through Monday, December 16.

A second flyer issued by the Chamber concerning the event explains that it is part of the “Shop Small” movement.

The Shop Small movement is anything but small. In an effort to support local shops that make our communties strong, American Express launched Small Business Satruday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

This year the Union County Chamber of Commerce would like to encourage consumers to shop small all season long. Help us celebrate Chamber businesses in Union County as we kick off Small Business Saturday with the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Small Passport to Christmas Program!!

The flyer also reveals “here’s how you win” with Passport To Christmas.

Shoppers can pick up their passports, their first stamp and a free cup of coffeee to help ring in the shopping season at the Kick Off Event at Main Street Junction November 30 from 8-10 a.m.

Shoppers will visit participating Chamber business locations between November 30 and December 16. When you visit, request that the shop attendant stamp your passport with their event specific stamp. There is no purchase necessary to receive a stamp. Your participation allows you to receive special discounts and savings. Once you have completed your passport with stamps, you will add your name and phone number and drop it off at the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 135 West Main Street, Union for a chance to win one of 11 gift cards donated by participating businesses. All passports must be turned in by 5 p.m. on December 16 to be eligible. Drawing for winners will take place on December 17, 2019. There is no limit on the amount of times that you can enter to win.”

This event is open to all shoppers.

For more information contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039 or visit unionsc.com.

Parades

One of the defining features of the Christmas season in Union County are the parades that are held in many of the county’s constituent communities.

The Buffalo Community, City of Union, Town of Jonesville, Town of Lockhart, and Town of Carlisle have all had Christmas parades as does the Town of Whitmire just inside Newberry County and this year is no different.

BUFFALO

Sunday is December 1 and the month is getting off to a great start with the Buffalo Christmas Parade which will be held that day at 4 p.m.

A flyer advertising the parade states that parade participants should “come and get in line start at 3:30 p.m.” to be ready when the parade begins.

Parades usually have a “Grand Marshall” but this year the Buffalo Christmas Parade will not one but two Grand Marshalls as Buffalo Baptist Church Pastor Doug Estes and his wife, Joy, will have that honor.

While the parade will end, the celebration will not as there will be a “Communnity Gathering” at Buffalo Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

UNION

In the City of Union, there will not only be a parade, but also opportunities for doing Christmas shopping as well and even getting a little something to eat in the process.

The Union County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Union County Christmas Parade and Downtown Open House on Friday, December 6.

In a statement announcing the events, the Chamber stated that “the theme of this year’s parade will be ‘YOUR Favorite Christmas Movie.’ Parade participants are encouraged to decorate entries in keeping with the theme. Parade registration forms are available online at unionsc.com and can be picked up at the Chamber office, 135 West Main Street.”

The press release states that “festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with downtown shopping and food vendors. The parade will be at 6 p.m. followed by the 3rd annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn.”

Also, Santa Claus “will be available for visits and photos in Main Street Junction directly following the parade. Downtown Open house will continue until 9 p.m. with entertainment, food, shopping and carriage rides.”

The press release adds that a “schedule of event details will be forthcoming as well as the announcement of the parade marshal.”

Anyone with questions and/or concerns is asked to contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039.

JONESVILLE

How would you like to win $100. Sounds like a great way to celebrate the holidays, doesn’t it?

Well that’s going to be the case for one lucky participant in the Jonesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7.

The parade, which will begin at 3 p.m., will also be a contest for Best Float with the winner receiving $100

Sponsored by Jonesville Mayor Ernest Moore, the Jonesville Town Council, and the employees of the town, the Jonesville Christmas Parade is an annual tradition enjoyed by both residents of the town and visitors from other communities, so don’t forget to turnout and enjoy that tradition and find out who is getting that $100.

LOCKHART

The Lockhart Christmas Parade will also be a contest with floats judged as the parade takes place and the winners in a total of three categories announced afterwards.

Everyone is invited to attend the parade which will be held Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m.

It costs nothing to enter the parade but all entries must be lined up by 2 p.m.

No four-wheelers are allowed in the parade unless they are pulling a float.

Floats entered in the parade will be judged in the following categories: Most Original, Most Attractive, and Best Theme.

The floats will be judged by judges from out of town during the parade and the winners in each category presented a plaque following the parade’s conclusion.

There will be no charge for vendors wanting to sell their wares along the parade route and each vendor will be assigned a spot by the town.

The parking lot next to the Community Playground will be reserved for handicap parking and those using that parking are asked to have their handicap sticker in the window of their vehicle.

For additional information call Lockhart Mayor Connie Porter at 864-545-6652 or leave a message for her at the Lockhart Town Hall at 864-545-2103.

CARLISLE

In the Town of Carlisle there will not only be a parade but also refreshments and an opportunity to help make sure needy children have toys under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning.

The Carlisle Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. and, as in years past, proceed down King-Kennedy Highway (SC 215) and turn on to Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard to come to an end in the parking lot of the Carlisle Town Hall.

Line up for the floats and bands and others who will be taking part in the parade will begin at 1 p.m.

Those who want to participate in the parade are asked to call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Even when the parade is over, however, the celebration will continue at the Carilsle Town Hall where refreshments will be served.

Christmas is a time for giving gifts, especially to children, but for some families this is difficult and so the Town of Carlisle is holding a Christmas Toy Drive to make sure the the children of needy families do have toys underneath the Christmas tree on Christmas morning.

In order for that toy drive to be a success, however, the town needs the public’s help and that’s why the Town of Carlisle is asking everyone who attends the town’s Christmas parade to please bring a toy for the town’s Christmas Toy Drive.

WHITMIRE

The Whitmire Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 14 from 1-1:15 p.m. on Main Street in the Town of Whitmire.

Line up is at noon.

The Parade Grand Marshalls are Ken and Martha Coleman.

Holiday celebrations over the next two weeks

By Charles Warner

