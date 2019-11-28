Jackets take on Gators Saturday

Photo courtesy of the Union County Recreation Department The Union County Recreation Department’s 2019 Tackle Football Season Champions aka “The Gold Jackets“ are (front row) DresShawn Mills, Isiah Means, Char’Qavuis Brannon, Garrett Harbst, Tsali Jihnson, JoJo Means, (middle row) DJ Gregory, Reid McDade, Akeem Shaw,Braylon Porter, RJ Hughey, Hayden Lawson, Tamozaiy Harris, Jonathan Gossett, Chad Jeter, and (back row) Coaches Reggie Hughey, RoDerrick Means, Michael McDade, Tyrone Chick, and Bryant Glenn. Photo courtesy of the Union County Recreation Department The Union County Recreation Department’s 2019 Tackle Football Season Champions aka “The Gold Jackets“ are (front row) DresShawn Mills, Isiah Means, Char’Qavuis Brannon, Garrett Harbst, Tsali Jihnson, JoJo Means, (middle row) DJ Gregory, Reid McDade, Akeem Shaw,Braylon Porter, RJ Hughey, Hayden Lawson, Tamozaiy Harris, Jonathan Gossett, Chad Jeter, and (back row) Coaches Reggie Hughey, RoDerrick Means, Michael McDade, Tyrone Chick, and Bryant Glenn. Photo courtesy of the Union County Recreation Department The Union County Recreation Department’s Tackle Football Yellow Jackets All Star Team will play the Spartanburg Gators this Saturday at the Union County Stadium. The members of the All Star Team are (front row) DreShawn Mills, Isaiah Means, CharQavuis Brannon, Jack Arciniega, Braylon Porter, Reid McDade, Tsali Johnson, Garrett Harbst, JoJo Means, Elijajuan Jeter, Joshua Betsil, (second row) DJ Gregory, Jamal Dawkins, Akeem Shaw, Jackson Bunn, Michael Revis, RJ Hughey, Chad Jeter, Hayden Lawson, Jamyril Rice, Jayden Chick, Jaylen Jeter, Jaylen Kershaw, Zucorrian Jeter,Jonathan Gossett, Kalik Woods, TaMozaiy Harris, andTre Young. Not pictured is Kalik Woods. The team’s coaches are Bryant Glenn, Reggie Hughey, Ro’Derrick Means, Michael McDade, Tyrone Chick and Brian Kershaw. Photo courtesy of the Union County Recreation Department The Union County Recreation Department’s Tackle Football Yellow Jackets All Star Team will play the Spartanburg Gators this Saturday at the Union County Stadium. The members of the All Star Team are (front row) DreShawn Mills, Isaiah Means, CharQavuis Brannon, Jack Arciniega, Braylon Porter, Reid McDade, Tsali Johnson, Garrett Harbst, JoJo Means, Elijajuan Jeter, Joshua Betsil, (second row) DJ Gregory, Jamal Dawkins, Akeem Shaw, Jackson Bunn, Michael Revis, RJ Hughey, Chad Jeter, Hayden Lawson, Jamyril Rice, Jayden Chick, Jaylen Jeter, Jaylen Kershaw, Zucorrian Jeter,Jonathan Gossett, Kalik Woods, TaMozaiy Harris, andTre Young. Not pictured is Kalik Woods. The team’s coaches are Bryant Glenn, Reggie Hughey, Ro’Derrick Means, Michael McDade, Tyrone Chick and Brian Kershaw.

UNION COUNTY — There’s plenty of Tackle Football action over the next week for the Union County Recreation Department All Star Team which will take on a total of three teams.

In a statement released Monday, the Recreation Department announced that the All Star Yellow Jackets Team will play the Spartanburg Gators this Saturday (November 3) at 10 a.m. at the Union County Stadium.

Then, on Thursday, December 5, the Yellow Jackets will take on Clinton and Whitmire at the Legends Stadium in Whitmire beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The members of the All Star Team are:

• DreShawn Mills

• Isaiah Means

• CharQavuis Brannon

• Jack Arciniega

• Braylon Porter

• Reid McDade

• Tsali Johnson

• Garrett Harbst

• JoJo Means

• Elijajuan Jeter

• Joshua Betsil

• DJ Gregory

• Jamal Dawkins

• Akeem Shaw

• Jackson Bunn

• Michael Revis

• RJ Hughey

• Chad Jeter

• Hayden Lawson

• Jamyril Rice

• Jayden Chick

• Jaylen Jeter

• Jaylen Kershaw

• Zucorrian Jeter

• Jonathan Gossett

• Kalik Woods

• TaMozaiy Harris

• Tre Young

• Kalik Woods.

The All Star Team coaches are Bryant Glenn, Reggie Hughey, Ro’Derrick Means, Michael McDade, Tyrone Chick and Brian Kershaw

Season Champions

The press release also announced the 2019 Tackle Football Season Champions. The members of the team, called “The Gold Jackets,” are:

• DresShawn Mills

• Isiah Means

• Char’Qavuis Brannon

• Garrett Harbst

• Tsali Jihnson

• JoJo Means

• DJ Gregory

• Reid McDade

• Akeem Shaw

• Braylon Porter

• RJ Hughey

• Hayden Lawson

• Tamozaiy Harris

• Jonathan Gossett

• Chad Jeter.

Coaches

The Gold Team coaches are Reggie Hughey, Ro’Derrick Means, Michael McDade, Tyrone Chick, and Bryant Glenn

Will face Clinton and Whitmire Dec. 5

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Recreation Department.

