Kicking off the shopping season

UNION — There was live music, there were dancers, a karate demonstration, tables full of food and other items to purchase, sales and specials in the stores, and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

What was all this, you ask?

It was the “Main Street Holiday Kickoff” and it was held Thursday, November 21 on Main Street in downtown Union, the first of a series of special events that are part of the holiday season in Union County.

Christmas is now a less than a month away, a fact that means it is time to get started with your Christmas shopping if you haven’t already and that’s what the Main Street Holiday Kickoff is designed to help you do.

The merchants of Main Street kept their doors open well into the evening to accommodate the shoppers who were drawn to Main Street Holiday Kickoff for the opportunity to take advantage of the sales and specials offered by the merchants. Those that availed themselves of the opportunity to cross some things off their Christmas list found the stores of Main Street decked out for the holidays with plenty of merchandise to choose from to go under the Christmas tree.

Man and woman do not, however, live by shopping alone, especially during the holiday season, and so Main Street Holiday Kickoff offered them some other treats to make their shopping experience an even more pleasing one.

First, there was live music and dance performances by local bands, choruses, and dance studios, and there was even a live karate demonstration by a local dojo. Tables were set up by churches and other groups along Main Street with baked goods, drinks, and other items for sale.

Also, given how Christmas Day is getting closer by the minute, Main Street Holiday Kickoff also featured a visit from Santa Claus who handed out candy on the street and then went to Main Street Junction to pose for pictures.

The most special part of the evening, however, was the “Living Nativity Scene” in a storefront which provided a quiet, but powerful reminder that the birth of Jesus Christ is the true reason for the Christmas season.

On Thursday, the people of Union County, like their fellow Americans, will celebrate Thanksgiving, after which the Christmas season will begin in earnest and continue on until Christmas Day. This season, book-ended by the most quintessentially American of holidays and by one of the two most important and holiest of holy days of Christianity — the other being Easter — got off to a good start last Thursday and it is our hope and prayer that it continues to be a good and happy time for our community and all those who call Union County home.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.

On Main Street in downtown Union

By Charles Warner [email protected]

