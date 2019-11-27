City of Union to be a ‘Tree’ sponsor

UNION — The City of Union is doing its part to help WBCU stuff the stockings of some local senior citizens and help make their Christmas a merry one.

During its November meeting Tuesday, November 19, Union City Council voted unanimously to support WBCU’s “Operation Stocking Stuffer” Campaign.

In presenting WBCU’s request for the city’s support of the campaign, City Administrator Joe Nichols said that, as it has in previous years, the radio station will, through Operation Stocking Stuffer, be “delivering gifts and cards to our local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

Sponsors for Operation Stocking Stuffer are “Angel” or “Tree” and in approving the city’s participation in the campaign, council opted to have the city be a Tree sponsor and allocated $600 from the General Fund to do so.

WBCU General Manager Chris Woodson thanked council for its support of Operation Stocking Stuffer.

“We appreciate the continued support of our sponsors,” Woodson said. “The Operation Stocking Stuffer campaign helps us make sure every senior citizen in a nursing home or assisted living facility gets a Christmas present.“

If you would like to support Operation Stocking Stuffer contact WBCU Radio Station at 864-427-2411.

For WBCU’s “Operation Stocking Stuffer” campaign

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

