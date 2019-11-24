Live Nativity Scene on Main Street

Charles Warner | The Union Times This Live Nativity Scene in the storefront of 126 West Main Street in downtown Union Thursday was a quiet, but powerful reminder of the real reason for the Christmas season, the birth of Jesus Christ. It was one of a number of events and activities that were part of the “Main Street Holiday Kickoff” presented by Historic Downtown Union. Main Street merchants were open that evening providing the public with opportunities to shop for sales and specials; there was live music; churches and other groups and businesses sold refreshments; and Santa Claus paid a visit, handing out candy and posing for pictures. For more about the Main Street Holiday Kickoff see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our webpage (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page. Charles Warner | The Union Times This Live Nativity Scene in the storefront of 126 West Main Street in downtown Union Thursday was a quiet, but powerful reminder of the real reason for the Christmas season, the birth of Jesus Christ. It was one of a number of events and activities that were part of the “Main Street Holiday Kickoff” presented by Historic Downtown Union. Main Street merchants were open that evening providing the public with opportunities to shop for sales and specials; there was live music; churches and other groups and businesses sold refreshments; and Santa Claus paid a visit, handing out candy and posing for pictures. For more about the Main Street Holiday Kickoff see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our webpage (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

UNION — Thanksgiving is this coming Thursday (November 28) and then, less a month later, it will be Christmas (Wednesday, December 25) and that means the holiday season is under way and the season got its traditional launch in Union this past Thursday (November 21) with the “Main Street Holiday Kickoff.”

Presented by Historic Downtown Union, Main Street Holiday Kickoff provided an evening of fun for the whole family that included live music, refreshments, and even a visit from Santa Claus. It was also an opportunity for doing some early Christmas shopping as the merchants of Main Street had their doors open offering the public sales and special of the wide range of merchandise they have to offer.

The event also featured a “Live Nativity Scene” in the storefront of 126 West Main Street which provided those present with a reminder that the real reason for the season is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

For more about the Main Street Holiday Kickoff and other upcoming events of the Thanksgiving and Christmas season see Wednesday’s edition and subsequent editions of The Union Times and visit our webpage (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.