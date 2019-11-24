Is there anything too hard for the Lord?

Are there some things that seem just too difficult to deal with? Do you struggle with thoughts of doubt concerning hope and the promises of God. Maybe frustration has stemmed from someone you work with, a health issue has you down, or a family relationship is in turmoil. It may even be a financial situation that’s left you in a dreary situation as you face the holidays. No matter what you may be facing, please know that you are not forgotten. It may seem that there is no way out of the bleak circumstance surrounding you, but God has a plan and a purpose, and your breakthrough is in reach.

In the OT, Abraham and Sarah were faced with a major test of faith when God promised them a son, but they were elderly and this seemed impossible. We read in Genesis 18:14 “Is any thing too hard for the LORD? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son.” I want to encourage you today that if God can miraculously allow this elderly couple to conceive, and become known as the father of many nations, then why can’t we believe His promises for us through His Son Jesus Christ? What is it that you think is too difficult for God? What is it that He can’t do?

While this may seem a simple example of a childhood Sunday school bible story, I want you to put yourself in their shoes. Before Sarah conceives and Abraham becomes the famous father of innumerable offspring, they had to wait nearly 25 years on their promise! We often look at others and become jealous of an end result, however, we neglect to realize the difficult days they face filled with struggle and brokenness as they faithfully wait on the promise of God. Abraham was 75 when he first received the promise of a son with his wife, Sarah. Even then, Sarah thought it impossible, so the miracle was even greater after waiting an additional 25 years!

We read of the fulfilled promise in Genesis 21 “And the LORD visited Sarah as he had said, and the LORD did unto Sarah as he had spoken. 2 For Sarah conceived, and bare Abraham a son in his old age, at the set time of which God had spoken to him. 3 And Abraham called the name of his son that was born unto him, whom Sarah bare to him, Isaac.” Please let this encourage you today if you feel your promise has been abandoned or you think your personal struggle is too difficult to overcome. You are loved beyond measure, you are just as important as Abraham and Sarah, and you can win the battle you are facing!

I challenge you to keep the faith and never give up on the promises of God. Exercise your faith and start preparing for triumph that is headed your way. You are not alone, you are not defenseless, you have not been forsaken — you just need to keep walking toward your promise. Don’t turn around. Never give up. There is nothing too difficult God.

I pray, “Father, forgive my doubt and help me change my thoughts to be more mindful of Your sovereignty. Thank you for the promise of hope, peace, joy, and comfort through Your Son, and strengthen me to keep the faith as I await the answer to my prayer. There is nothing too difficult for You, and I will trust Your plan and Your timing. In Jesus’s name I ask, amen.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Rev.-Cathcart-2.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.