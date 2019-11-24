Museum receives $2,000 from Walmart

Photo courtesy of the Union County Museum Union Walmart Store Manager Kristie Brown (left) and Union Walmart People Lead Jerri Lynn Hart (right) presents Union County Museum Executive Director Rozelle Bramlett with a check for $2,000. The check is a grant from Walmart which the Museum will use to buy historical coloring books like the one being held by Hart. The coloring books and crayons also purchased with the funds will be given away free to school children who visit the museum. The museum will also use the funds to replenish its supply of historical toys in its gift shop. Photo courtesy of the Union County Museum Union Walmart Store Manager Kristie Brown (left) and Union Walmart People Lead Jerri Lynn Hart (right) presents Union County Museum Executive Director Rozelle Bramlett with a check for $2,000. The check is a grant from Walmart which the Museum will use to buy historical coloring books like the one being held by Hart. The coloring books and crayons also purchased with the funds will be given away free to school children who visit the museum. The museum will also use the funds to replenish its supply of historical toys in its gift shop.

UNION — Coloring books can be a lot of fun and they can also help the children enjoying them learn about history and that’s why the Union County Museum is going to use a grant it recently received from Walmart to purchase such coloring books and other historical items

In a statement released Thursday, the “Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility #629 in Union” stated that they “are pleased to announce that the Union County Museum has been selected to receive a $2,000 grant.” The press release states that the grant “will be used to support work in our communities and share in the desire to provide local impact.”

The grant was presented to Museum Executive Director Rozelle Bramlett at the museum Thursday afternoon by Union Walmart Store Manager Kristie Brown and Union Walmart People Lead Jerri Lynn Hart.

Bramlett and Assistant Director Carol Willis thanked Walmart for the grant with Willis saying the museum will use the funds “to purchase coloring books and crayons. We’re going to have some historical coloring books and colors printed to give away to school children that come into the museum.”

The coloring book is called “I Love America” which features a cover illustration of school children holding hands against a back drop of white clouds and blue sky while standing atop the American flag. The cover also includes a description of the publication as “An Educational Coloring & Activity Book.”

In addition, Willis said the funds would also be used to replenish the supply of historical toys the museum carries in its gift shop.

Located at 127 West Main Street, Union, the Union County Museum is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

To learn more about the Union County Museum and the services it offers call 864-429-5081 or go online at http://www.unioncountymuseum.com.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

