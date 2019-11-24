30 years of serving the community

Photo courtesy of Ladies of Iris These are the debutantes and beaus and their escorts and attendants who took part in the Ladies of Iris 2016 Ball. The Ladies of Iris are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and will present this year’s seven debutantes and one beau during a ball to be held December 28. The Ladies are a women’s service organization that was founded in 1988 and serves the Spartanburg and Union communities. Photo courtesy of Ladies of Iris These are the debutantes and beaus and their escorts and attendants who took part in the Ladies of Iris 2016 Ball. The Ladies of Iris are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and will present this year’s seven debutantes and one beau during a ball to be held December 28. The Ladies are a women’s service organization that was founded in 1988 and serves the Spartanburg and Union communities.

UNION — The “Ladies of Iris” are celebrating their 30th year of service to the community this year.

In a statement released this week, Miranda Foster, Debutante Ball Chairman of “Iris Incorporated,” announced the celebration, beginning with a review of the history of the flower that serves as the symbol of the Ladies of Iris.

“The Iris is one of the oldest cultivated plants. To the Ancient Egyptians it was a symbol of elegance, and therefore adorned the brows of the statutes of the Sphinx,” Foster said. “In classical times it was prized for its medicinal purposes.

“The Iris has a long association with the kings of France,” she said. “It became the emblem of royalty and was often introduced into the paintings of the incidents in the life of Christ by Dutch and Italian masters to signify his royal descent. It has been called the flower of chivalry — ‘a sword for its leaf, and a lilly for its heart.’”

It was because of its history and what it meant to previous eras and to other societies and the qualities it possesses and values it represents that Foster said the Iris was chosen as the name and symbol of the Ladies.

“The Ladies of Iris chose to name our organization after this extraordinary flower because of its history of perseverance and loveliness,” Foster said. “It is our hope that we can instill some traits of the flower in the young women and men whose lives we are fortunate enough to touch. It is our hope that the young people display the ability to endure any situation, to flourish during trying circumstances; and bring happiness and joy to all those lives they will touch.”

Since their founding, Foster said the Ladies of Iris has worked to serve its communities by helping improve the lives of the young people of those communities.

“Founded in 1988, Iris Inc. is a women’s service organization dedicated to social, educational and cultural enrichment of young adults in the Union and Spartanburg area,” Foster said. “During our twenty nine year history, we have enhanced the lives of over 300 young men and women. Our organization has awarded over $30,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in institutions of higher learning throughout the east coast.”

That’s quite an accomplishment and Foster said that “each year, we end our program with a ball to highlight the accomplishments of our participating young men and women.”

Foster said that 2019 will be no different as, in the midst of their celebration of their group’s 30 years of service, the Ladies also celebrate this year’s successes.

“This year, the Executive Committee — President, Mrs. Penny Jeter, Vice President, Mrs. Mary D.Foster, Treasurer Ms. Janet Foster, and Secretary, Ms. Tina Adams — along with the membership ask that you please join us as we celebrate our 30th year of service to our community,” Foster said. “We will be presenting seven debutantes and one beau on December 28 at the 1881 Event Hall in Spartanburg, SC. Please visit our facebook and instagram or contact our club members for upcoming invitation information.“

Ladies of Iris celebrate their anniversary

This story courtesy of Miranda Foster of the Ladies of Iris.

