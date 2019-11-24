A history of the arts in Union

Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Bennie Giles (standing) presented “Art in Union,” a program on the Union County Arts Council to the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution during its November meeting. Pictured with Giles is NSDAR member Harriett Berry. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Bennie Giles (standing) presented “Art in Union,” a program on the Union County Arts Council to the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution during its November meeting. Pictured with Giles is NSDAR member Harriett Berry. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their November meeting. During the meeting they heard “Art in Union,” a program about the Union County Arts Council presented by Bennie Giles (standing). Pictured with Giles are NSDAR members Kathleen Read, Harriett Berry, Margaret McCarley, and Margie Ruff. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their November meeting. During the meeting they heard “Art in Union,” a program about the Union County Arts Council presented by Bennie Giles (standing). Pictured with Giles are NSDAR members Kathleen Read, Harriett Berry, Margaret McCarley, and Margie Ruff.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday afternoon, November 5 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

The meeting was called to order by Mrs. Margaret McCarley, Regent. The devotional was given by Mrs. Harriett Berry. The pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States, the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the flag of South Carolina were led by Mrs. McCarley.

The program, “Art in Union” and the Union County Arts Council, was given by Mrs. Bennie Giles. Mrs. Giles gave a history of arts in Union.

The Union County Arts Council was organized in the early 1980s. Charter board members were: Bill McCall, President, Martha (Packie) Whitener, Secretary, and Gail Cobb, Treasurer.

After a few years, Harriett Bruce offered the use of her building adjacent to Something Special, which provided office space as well as a meeting room.

Later, the family of Mrs. Polly Welborn McAlpine donated their building at 116 East Main Street to the Arts Council. This was formerly the building for People’s Drug Store owned by Mrs. McAlpine’s father, Dr. J. W. Welborn. It was (and still is) a very good location in the middle of the three blocks that make up the business section of downtown Union. Harriett Berry was President at this time, and she worked tirelessly to raise money to renovate the space. With the help of the City of Union, the South Carolina Arts Commission, Timken and many dedicated individuals, the project was completed.

After two renovations, we are very proud of the gallery and the events and receptions that are held there. Classes and workshops are offered throughout the year. Children’s activities have become very popular, and summer camps begin soon after school is out. Art shows featuring grades K-5 through 12 are held every March and April.

The largest event held every September is the Juried Art Show. Artists from South Carolina and surrounding states submit paintings to be judged. The winners receive cash awards that are donated by local banks, industries and individuals. This year, the total amount of the awards was $3,750. Everyone receives a ballot in order to vote for their favorite painting, the People’s Choice. Nanette Jenkins won this past September for a painting of her grandson and his dog. The paintings are hung along the hallway and in the main room in the University of South Carolina-Union building that faces Main Street.

Doris Russell is Treasurer. She is also Hospitality Chair, and organizes the reception every year. The food is delicious and very pretty. We have been told by many artists that our awards ceremony and reception are the best they have ever attended. We are grateful for our partnership with the University and for their generosity in allowing us to turn their second floor into an art gallery for a few weeks every year. We also appreciate Gwinn’s Florist for providing a beautiful floral arrangement for the center of the table.

The Arts Council gallery has become a meeting place for different groups. Painting with Coffee meets every Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A music group, Monday Night Music, meets the third Monday of every month, and a Writer’s Club meets the second Tuesday evening. Everyone is invited to join any or all of these free events.

We welcome new members and encourage current members to renew during our January membership campaign. Dues are $15 for an individual and $25 for families.

Caroline Barger is our current President and Amber Ivey is Coordinator. Amber can be reached from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 429-2817.

Mrs. Carolyn Alexander gave the President General’s report. After a time of discussion Mrs. McCarley adjourned the meeting.

Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Bennie Giles (standing) presented “Art in Union,” a program on the Union County Arts Council to the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution during its November meeting. Pictured with Giles is NSDAR member Harriett Berry. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0425.jpg Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Bennie Giles (standing) presented “Art in Union,” a program on the Union County Arts Council to the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution during its November meeting. Pictured with Giles is NSDAR member Harriett Berry. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their November meeting. During the meeting they heard “Art in Union,” a program about the Union County Arts Council presented by Bennie Giles (standing). Pictured with Giles are NSDAR members Kathleen Read, Harriett Berry, Margaret McCarley, and Margie Ruff. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0423.jpg Photo courtesy of Sanders Read The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently held their November meeting. During the meeting they heard “Art in Union,” a program about the Union County Arts Council presented by Bennie Giles (standing). Pictured with Giles are NSDAR members Kathleen Read, Harriett Berry, Margaret McCarley, and Margie Ruff.

Presented at the November meeting of the NSDAR

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Fair Forest Chapter of the NSDAR.

