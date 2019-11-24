Carnegie Corner: Happy Thanksgiving

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library, which will be closed November 28-December 1 for the Thanksgiving Holiday, wishes everyone in the community a Happy Thanksgiving. The library has a number of new DVDs and books for your viewing and reading enjoyment so check some out early next week to enjoy over Thanksgiving and/or do so when the library reopens December 2 as well as enjoy the other services it has to offer. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library, which will be closed November 28-December 1 for the Thanksgiving Holiday, wishes everyone in the community a Happy Thanksgiving. The library has a number of new DVDs and books for your viewing and reading enjoyment so check some out early next week to enjoy over Thanksgiving and/or do so when the library reopens December 2 as well as enjoy the other services it has to offer.

Upcoming Events

November 25-30

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime | November 26 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Library Closed

November 28-December 1

Thanksgiving Holiday

Library Staff wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

Good Boys

Hobbs & Shaw

The Kitchen

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

Juvenile Picture Books

10 Fat Turkeys by Tony Johnston

Bear Says Thanks by Karma Wilson

Earth Day by Emma Carlson Berne

Just A Special Thanksgiving by Mercer Mayer

Mickey’s Thanksgiving by Kate Ritchey

Princess Hair by Sharee Miller

The Roll-Away Pumpkin by Junia Wonders

The Thankful Book by Todd Parr

Turkey Trouble by Wendi Silvano

A Very Thankful Prayer by Bonnie Rickner Jensen

Juvenile Fiction

Born To Rock by James Patterson

I Survived The Attack Of The Grizzlies, 1967 by Lauren Tarshis

Juvenile DVD

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Juvenile Easy Reader

David And The Giant

King And Kayla And The Case Of The Secret Code by Dori Hillestad Butler

Jesus Is Born

Juvenile Non-Fiction

First Encyclopedia

Florence Nightingale by Kitson Jazynka

Harriet Tubman by Kitson Jazynka

Katherine Johnson by Ebony Wilkins

Lafayette!: A Revolutionary War Tale by Nathan Hale

Plant, Cook, Eat!: A Children’s Cookbook by Joe Archer

Surviving The Mountain by M. Weber

What Was the Berlin Wall? by Nico Medina

What Was the Vietnam War? by Jim O’Connor

Who Was Mister Rogers? by Diane Bailey

You Be You!: The Kid’s Guide To Gender, Sexuality, And Family by Jonathan Branfman

Young Adult Non-Fiction

Being A Girl by Hayley Long

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

