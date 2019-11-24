Carnegie Corner: Happy Thanksgiving

Upcoming Events
November 25-30
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Tuesday Storytime | November 26 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Library Closed
November 28-December 1
Thanksgiving Holiday
Library Staff wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving!
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVD
The Art Of Racing In The Rain
Good Boys
Hobbs & Shaw
The Kitchen
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
Juvenile Picture Books
10 Fat Turkeys by Tony Johnston
Bear Says Thanks by Karma Wilson
Earth Day by Emma Carlson Berne
Just A Special Thanksgiving by Mercer Mayer
Mickey’s Thanksgiving by Kate Ritchey
Princess Hair by Sharee Miller
The Roll-Away Pumpkin by Junia Wonders
The Thankful Book by Todd Parr
Turkey Trouble by Wendi Silvano
A Very Thankful Prayer by Bonnie Rickner Jensen
Juvenile Fiction
Born To Rock by James Patterson
I Survived The Attack Of The Grizzlies, 1967 by Lauren Tarshis
Juvenile DVD
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Juvenile Easy Reader
David And The Giant
King And Kayla And The Case Of The Secret Code by Dori Hillestad Butler
Jesus Is Born
Juvenile Non-Fiction
First Encyclopedia
Florence Nightingale by Kitson Jazynka
Harriet Tubman by Kitson Jazynka
Katherine Johnson by Ebony Wilkins
Lafayette!: A Revolutionary War Tale by Nathan Hale
Plant, Cook, Eat!: A Children’s Cookbook by Joe Archer
Surviving The Mountain by M. Weber
What Was the Berlin Wall? by Nico Medina
What Was the Vietnam War? by Jim O’Connor
Who Was Mister Rogers? by Diane Bailey
You Be You!: The Kid’s Guide To Gender, Sexuality, And Family by Jonathan Branfman
Young Adult Non-Fiction
Being A Girl by Hayley Long
This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.