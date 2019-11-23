Economically developing Main Street

Charles Warner | The Union Times The economic development of Main Street in downtown Union will be the focus of a combined effort of the City of Union and Union County through the Union County Facilities Corporation (UCFC). Union City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $15,000 to the UCFC, a non-profit corporation established by the county in 2017 to serve as a vehicle for public-private partnerships for economic development. The county is also providing funding for the UCFC to help support the economic development of Main Street in downtown Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times The economic development of Main Street in downtown Union will be the focus of a combined effort of the City of Union and Union County through the Union County Facilities Corporation (UCFC). Union City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $15,000 to the UCFC, a non-profit corporation established by the county in 2017 to serve as a vehicle for public-private partnerships for economic development. The county is also providing funding for the UCFC to help support the economic development of Main Street in downtown Union.

UNION — A non-profit corporation designed to enhance economic development in Union County by serving as a vehicle for public-private partnerships will bring together the City of Union and Union County to help foster the economic development of Main Street in downtown Union.

During its November meeting this past Tuesday, Union City Council voted unanimously to allocate $15,000 to the Union County Facilities Corporation.

The proposal for the funding was prepared by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart who stated that the “Union County Facilities Corporation will act as funding agent for economic development.” Hart explained that the corporation “will reimburse a business owner for invoices related to the opening of a facility. Repayment of funding to the UCFC will be by agreement with certain conditions tied to the monetary funds distributed.”

City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols said that the city’s goal in allocating the funds to the UCFC — which he said is being funded equally by Union County — is to use the corporation to help facilitate the economic development of Main Street in downtown Union. Nichols said that an individual or company seeking to open up a store on Main Street and needing some financial assistance to do so would apply to the corporation for that assistance. He said that the applicant would have to provide detailed information on what the funds would be used for and how much would be needed in applying for the funding. If approved, Nichols said the applicant would have to provide invoices showing where and how the money was spent and, then, have to repay that money as required in the agreement with the UCFC.

“These would not be grants,” Nichols said. “They would have to be repaid by the business. There would be provisions included in the funding agreement to ensure that the money allocated by the corporation is repaid.”

The Union County Facilities Corporation is a non-profit corporation designed to enhance the economic development of Union County by providing the county with the ability to enter into public-private partnerships with private businesses and industries in order to do so.

The corporation began to come into existence in 2017 when Union County Council voted that January to approve a resolution committing the county to establishing the corporation. At that time, Hart said such non-profit corporations are used by many counties and cities because it provides them with a mechanism for public-private partnerships for economic development. Hart said that economic development efforts in a community often require public entities like the county to partner with private entities such as a business or industry to facilitate the process. He said this is difficult for counties to do given state law and how county government is set up, but non-profits like the UCFC make it easier for public entities like the county to enter into such necessary partnerships.

The corporation was incorporated during a meeting at the Union County Development Board that September attended by Hart, Union County Council Vice Chairman Ben Ivey, Union County Development Board Executive Director Kathy Jo Taylor and Brandon Norris, an attorney with the McNair Law Firm. At the meeting, the corporation’s bylaws were adopted and its officers appointed. The corporation’s bylaws state that the Union County Supervisor will serve as president; the Union County Council Vice Chairman will serve as vice president; and the Executive Director of the Union County Development Board will serve as secretary-treasurer. In accordance with the by laws, Hart was appointed president, Ivey vice president, and Lancaster secretary-treasurer during the incorporation meeting.

The incorporation was followed in October by the county council approving an ordinance setting up funding for the corporation. The ordinance authorizes the “execution and delivery of a project grant agreement” by and between the county and the corporation in the form of a “project grant agreement.” The agreement will permit the appropriation of county funds necessary to make “certain payments” required under the agreement.

One of the achievements of the corporation since it was established was the construction in 2018 of the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. The building was the result of a public-private partnership between the UCFC and and Midway Green Development, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lockhart Power Company.

Located in the Midway Green Industrial Park, a 142-acre South Carolina Certified Park adjacent to SC 49 in the Union area which is owned by Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, the parent company of Lockhart Power, the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building is an industrial building designed for a manufacturing company. The facility includes a 100,000 square foot building plus a 100,000 square foot building pad for expansion on 24 acres of land and is one of only a handful of its size and quality in the state. The utility infrastructure within Midway Green Industrial Park includes several million gallons per day of excess water and sewer capacity; over 30 megawatts of electric power capacity provided by Lockhart Power; and, natural gas. Rail is also accessible.

While it is the fourth spec building built in Union County, the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building is the first to be built through the kind of public-private partnership the UCFC was designed to make possible.

The other spec buildings are occupied by Haemonetics, Gestamp and Timken Industrial Bearings and because of this the Midway Green facility is the only spec building currently available for manufacturing in Union County. It is available for sale for $3.9 million.

