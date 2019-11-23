Two break-ins and stolen motor bikes

Well, if you have Facebook you all know that I put on it about somebody breaking in my beauty shop.

It was a rainy day and I went into the back room to turn the heat on, and when I turned around I noticed that the furniture was moved away from the window. I looked up and saw the window wide open, well let’s say broke out or in. Part of the glass was in the floor. Well I looked everywhere but didn’t see anything gone. So I figured the police would not be interested, so I called Chuck and asked him if he could find a board to close up the window.

I checked outside and saw how they moved cement blocks to get in. Later I found out he took the big piece of window and put it in the neighbor beside my yard. See, the guy behind me saw when the person tried to get in my back door, and failed, he watched the whole thing and called the police when this all began. This was 5:15 a.m. The law got there at 5:30 a.m. and of course he was gone. But my neighbor went to the police station after he got out of work and made a statement and told who it was. Thank you to my wonderful neighbors.

Anyway, the poor guy worked so hard to get in, just to find out there wasn’t any money or valuables in the place that he worked up a thirst and helped himself to a Mountain Dew. Which he threw the empty can in my outside trash.

Another Break-In

Charlie’s gunshop was also broke into that same morning. As Chuck was coming to my place with the board, he noticed that the blinds in Charlie’s place was blowing out of the big window. So he called Charlie and told him he’d have a surprise when he got to work. Charlie had way more damage than me. These guys had a busy night.

Motor Bikes Stolen

Stevie’s boys’ motor bikes were also taken the same night, from his back porch.

Christmas Parade

On another note: Our Christmas Parade is the second Sunday in December. It’s on the 8th.

I’m trying to call people and business to make floats for our parade. I’m hoping anyone with classic cars will join us. Everyone loves to see the cars.

Now I have a couple of golf carts entering the parade. You know I’ve added a trophy for the best decorated golf cart. The float trophies are for Best Theme, Original, and Attractive.

Be at Lockhart School no later than 2 p.m. And if you still have to work on your float be there sooner. The judging will be at 2:15 p.m. and the parade will step off at 3 p.m. I will present the trophies at the First Baptist Church, next door to the Town Hall after the parade. Please join us.

I have two vendors so far. The funnel cake lady, and the peanut lady. The Chester Shriners should be there also, I just need to give them a call. If anyone else wants to sell something you are welcome to come. The peanut truck is always parked behind the Town Hall and the funnel cakes is on the corner across from the Town Hall. So anywhere else is fine with us. There isn’t any charge for anyone.

Sympathy

My deepest sympathy to Mrs Peggy O’Dell and family for the loss of her son, Harold Dean O’Dell. His funeral was Sunday, after an auto accident.

Memorial Angels

Before I forget, if you want your Memorial Angels displayed this year on our playground fence call me at 864-251-3883 or 864-545-6652, or Town Hall at 864-545-2103.

Well I’ll make this short and say good night call me for anything and my numbers are above.

News Around Lockhart