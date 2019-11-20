A fast start ends in victory

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dodges around a Chesnee Eagle during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets took an early lead in the game and never relinquished it, winning 53-28. This Friday, the Yellow Jackets will host the Camden Bulldogs in the third round of the 3A playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dodges around a Chesnee Eagle during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets took an early lead in the game and never relinquished it, winning 53-28. This Friday, the Yellow Jackets will host the Camden Bulldogs in the third round of the 3A playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart Rain falls on the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chesnees Eagles and the fans of both teams during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 in a game that saw UCHS take an early lead and increase it despite Chesnee’s best efforts. With their win the Yellow Jackets advanced to the third round of the 3A playoffs and will host the Camden Bulldogs this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Rain falls on the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chesnees Eagles and the fans of both teams during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 in a game that saw UCHS take an early lead and increase it despite Chesnee’s best efforts. With their win the Yellow Jackets advanced to the third round of the 3A playoffs and will host the Camden Bulldogs this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens holds off a Chesnee Eagle as his fellow Yellow Jackets rush to assist him during this past Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 to advance to the third round of the 3A playoffs. They will face the Camden Bulldogs this Friday at the Union County Stadium. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens holds off a Chesnee Eagle as his fellow Yellow Jackets rush to assist him during this past Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 to advance to the third round of the 3A playoffs. They will face the Camden Bulldogs this Friday at the Union County Stadium.

UNION COUNTY — It was a cold and rainy night last Friday at Union County Stadium, but the Yellow Jackets didn’t care. Union County rolled through the second round of the 3A playoffs with a dominating 53-28 win over the Chesnee Eagles.

Fast Start

The Jackets got off to a fast start after the opening kick scoring in 4 plays and only taking 1:05 to do so. Kesean Glover had the game’s first score on a five yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good and the Jackets had an early 6-0 lead. On the Eagles ensuing possession, they would get the ball down to the Union County 35 yard line before they fumbled and Union County recovered. They Jackets would quickly drive down again and Junior Owens would punch it in from five yards out and the Jackets would have a 13-0 lead with 3:04 to go in the first.

Other Plans

With the quick start for the Jackets the game looked like it may get out of hand quickly. However, this Chesnee team had different plans. After the second Union touchdown, good kick return put the Eagles in great starting filed possession. The Eagles would take advantage on a fourth down pass play by quarterback Jacob Kimbrell to cut the Union County lead to 13-7. Chesnee would then attempt an onside kick, which they would recover. The Eagles would drive down deep into Yellow Jacket territory again, but would turn the ball over to Union County on a fumble. The Jackets would take advantage of that fumble, and Glover would add to the Jacket lead with another touchdown run to make it 20-7.

Score Again

On the next Chesnee possession the Eagles would turn the ball over on downs and the Yellow Jackets would score again with 1:52 to go in the first half on a one yard touchdown run by Junior Owens that was set up by a long pass to down inside the ten by Glover. Tremaine Epps would intercept Kimbrell on the Eagles next possession and Kesean Glover would add one more touchdown, before the half, on the ground to make the score 33-7 at the half.

Back And Forth

After the halftime break Chesnee would score on their opening possession of the second half, but Union County would answer on their next possession as Junior Owens ran one in from 24 yards out and the Jacket lead was 40-14.

Final Touchdowns

The Eagles would go on another long drive that was capped off by an eight yard touchdown run by Kimbrell that made it 40-21 with 2:11 left in the third. Ke’Avis Savage would answer for Union County as he would return the ensuing kickoff all the way to paydirt to give the Jackets a 47-21 lead with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter. Union County would add one more touchdown in the fourth quarter when Bryan Renwick got a rushing touchdown to put the Jackets up 53-21. Chesnee would score again with exactly four minutes to go, but did not attempt the onside kick. The Jackets would run out the rest of the time and secure the second round victory.

Stats

Kesean Glover ended the game four for seven passing for 137 yards, and ran the ball nine times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Owens carried the ball fifteen times for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Camden

With the win the Jackets will advance to round three of the 3A playoffs and will host Camden. Camden is 11-1 on the season. Their lone loss on the season came in the opening game of region play to Fairfield Central 21-20. The Bulldogs rolled through the first two rounds of playoffs beating Clinton 43-14 and Broome 39-7.

The Bulldogs like to run the football, and they are good at it. They are averaging 312 yards per game on the ground. The Camden defense gives up and average of 169.7 yards per game on the ground. Camden averages 442 yards of total offense per game while giving up just over 300 yards per game to opposing offenses.

I think this game could be a shootout. Both teams have very good offenses and are very capable of moving the football and putting up points. The Camden offense is very athletic and can make some big plays.

Tickets

Tickets for the 3rd round of the playoffs are $8 and everyone must purchase a ticket. Only SCHSL passes will be accepted. If you purchased season tickets you will be allowed to sit in your reserved seat but will have to purchase a ticket to enter.

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dodges around a Chesnee Eagle during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets took an early lead in the game and never relinquished it, winning 53-28. This Friday, the Yellow Jackets will host the Camden Bulldogs in the third round of the 3A playoffs. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_Kesean-glover-run-against-chesnee.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover dodges around a Chesnee Eagle during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets took an early lead in the game and never relinquished it, winning 53-28. This Friday, the Yellow Jackets will host the Camden Bulldogs in the third round of the 3A playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart Rain falls on the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chesnees Eagles and the fans of both teams during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 in a game that saw UCHS take an early lead and increase it despite Chesnee’s best efforts. With their win the Yellow Jackets advanced to the third round of the 3A playoffs and will host the Camden Bulldogs this Friday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_rain-falling-at-Chesnee-game.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Rain falls on the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chesnees Eagles and the fans of both teams during Friday’s game at the Union County Stadium. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 in a game that saw UCHS take an early lead and increase it despite Chesnee’s best efforts. With their win the Yellow Jackets advanced to the third round of the 3A playoffs and will host the Camden Bulldogs this Friday. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens holds off a Chesnee Eagle as his fellow Yellow Jackets rush to assist him during this past Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 to advance to the third round of the 3A playoffs. They will face the Camden Bulldogs this Friday at the Union County Stadium. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_Junior-owens-runs-agaimnst-chesnee.jpg Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens holds off a Chesnee Eagle as his fellow Yellow Jackets rush to assist him during this past Friday’s game. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Eagles 53-28 to advance to the third round of the 3A playoffs. They will face the Camden Bulldogs this Friday at the Union County Stadium.

A UCHS vs. Camden shootout this Friday

Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]