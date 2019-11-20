Pray for God to help us move forward

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. 3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. — Psalm 23 (KJV) Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. 3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. — Psalm 23 (KJV)

Read Isaiah 43:16-21

The Lord says, “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing!

— Isaiah 43:18-19 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Father, bring us closure from things in the past that have prevented us from moving forward. Open our eyes to the blessings you provide, and help us always to remain focused on the future. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can rest in the hope that new days will bring God’s new blessings.