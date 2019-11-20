Burgess receives Star Award

Photo courtesy of SC Works Greater Upstate Nikki Burgess, Talent Development Specialist, ResCare, SC Works Greater Upstate for Union County, holds the certificate she received in recognition of her winning the SC Works STAR of the Year Award for 2018. Presenting her with the award is Nancy Wilson, SC Works Talent Development Supervisor, Wade Ballard, Board Chair for the Upstate Workforce Board, and Doug Stephenson, SC Works Project Director. Photo courtesy of SC Works Greater Upstate Nikki Burgess, Talent Development Specialist, ResCare, SC Works Greater Upstate for Union County, holds the certificate she received in recognition of her winning the SC Works STAR of the Year Award for 2018. Presenting her with the award is Nancy Wilson, SC Works Talent Development Supervisor, Wade Ballard, Board Chair for the Upstate Workforce Board, and Doug Stephenson, SC Works Project Director.

UNION COUNTY — Shanna ‘Nikki’ Burgess, Talent Development Specialist, ResCare, SC Works Greater Upstate for Union County, has won the SC Works Star of the Year Award for 2018.

In a statement issued Friday announcing the award, Upstate Workforce Board Community Impact Director/Executive Assistant Nikoya Shaw stated that “Nikki has accomplished much during her several years with SC Works in Union, but Program Year 2018 (July 2018-June 2019) was filled with many accomplishments for her.”

Shaw said that two very special accomplishments for Burgess “were moving the SC Works office from Main Street to the newly refurbished Union County Carnegie Library and exceeding her enrollment and training goals. With a Union goal of 14.5 percent of the Upstate’s enrollments and training, Nikki ended the year with 18 percent of enrollments and 20 percent of trainings in the Upstate area. Nikki is truly a Union native and provides the kind of customer service to her fellow citizens that is worthy of being her legacy!”

The press release states that “ResCare Workforce Services is the operator of the SC Works System for the Upstate Workforce Board. Each year, ResCare selects a Star of the Year from one of their three locations in the Upstate Workforce Area of Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union counties.”

Burgess said Monday that “I am honored to have been selected as the annual Star of SC Works Greater Upstate, to have the opportunity to impact the lives of individuals who live in Union County is where my heart lies.”

Realizing that opportunity, however, is a collaborative effort involving others in the community.

“Currently I am working with several partners who have the same goal, to increase the quality of life for our community members,” Burgess said. “We are working to create more awareness in the community for the free, inclusive programs and services that are offered through SC Works for individuals of Union County.”

The goal of that increased awareness of those services and of the provision of those services is to enhance the opportunities for employment for not only the unemployed among the community’s traditional workforce but also its non-traditional (and largley untapped) workforce as well.

“One of my main focuses is to provide those who are unemployed and under employed with information pertaining to the various services and opportunities that we can offer,”Burgess said. “Also, by hosting employability workshops for the youth and individuals who are disabled, we are also providing relevant information and soft skills, which is crucial to obtaining and sustaining employment.”

Burgess added that “the various partnerships and relationships that have been cultivated in the last three years has been critical to my success!”

Upstate Workforce Board

According to its website (www.upstateworkforceboard.org) “one of the critical needs that businesses face is finding qualified, skilled employees. In order to be in a competitive position to attract and retain high paying, quality jobs to the Upstate of South Carolina, we must place emphasis on developing a workforce that is prepared for the skilled job demands of the future.”

The mission of the Upstate Workforce Board is “to build and maintain a workforce development system that meets the needs of employers.”

In order to do this, the website states that the vision of the organization is “to create and oversee a continuously improving workforce development system that:

• Encompasses all necessary resources for the citizens of our region to obtain employment at a livable wage

• Ensures employers have a work ready pool of applicants and a point of contact to obtain other employer related services

• Promotes youth development in education, training and employment.”

The SC Works Union Office is located in the Union County Carnegie Library, 318 East South Street, Union. For more information about the services offered by SC Works through its Union office call 864-427-4119, Ext. 6.

From SC Works for Program Year 2018

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Upstate Workforce Board Community Impact Director/Executive Assistant Nikoya Shaw.

