Road improvements in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Several roads in Union County have been repaved or resurface and/or widened and more soon will be as part of a decade of improvements planned for the roads of South Carolina by the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

In a statement released Friday, SCDOT Public Information Coordinator Lauren Roeder, provided an update on the progress of the SCDOT road improvements program in Union County.

“As you travel the roadways of Union County, you will see many active work zones,” Roeder stated. “SCDOT’s strategic 10-year plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads is the reason for the extensive work throughout the county.

“The plan is funded by the annual two-cent increase in the state’s gas tax, which began on July 1, 2017,” she stated. “SCDOT marked the start of its third year of the plan on July 1, 2019. The tax increase will last for a total of six years.”

Roeder stated that “the four programs in the Strategic 10-Year Plan include Paving, Rural Road Safety, Bridge Replacements, and Interstates. All four programs are progressing on schedule.”

That progress includes the replaving and other improvements made to several roads in Union County.

“Multiple highly-traveled roadways have recently been repaved in Union County,” Roeder stated. “Hillcrest Avenue and South Evans Street from West Main Street to Jenkins Street in Union was recently resurfaced. Two miles of Bogan Road in Jonesville from Mount Lebanon Road to Buffalo West Springs Highway has also been repaved. Additionally, Police Club Road in Union has been resurfaced from Bishop Road to Cross Keys Highway. This road was also widened.”

More Projects

While those projects have been completed, more are getting under way.

“SCDOT’s work is just beginning in Union County,” Roeder stated. “A contract has recently been awarded for crews to pave Seigler Road in Union from Barnado Road to Lakeside Drive. A contract has also been awarded for the resurfacing of Toney Road in Union from Jonesville Highway to Meansville Road.

“Many more rehabilitation projects will begin in the coming months,” she stated. “Crews will work to pave nearly two miles of Carlisle Whitmire Highway in Carlisle from Jeter Chapel Road to Gary Road. Additionally, Pea Ridge Highway from Mount Tabor Church Road to Gault Creek Road in Union will be resurfaced.”

Online Tracking

Roeder added that the public will be able to track the progress of these project online.

“As you can see, there will continue to be many active work zones in Union County,” Roeder stated. “To see the specifics on projects planned for the area, use the Interactive Project Viewer on SCDOT.org.”

Union County

The announcement of the completed projects and the impending commencement of the new ones was welcomed by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart who spoke of the county’s collaboration with the state to address the needs of both county and state roads.

“The county is pleased to be working with the SCDOT to improve the state road system,” Hart said Monday morning. “We also continue to work with the state to improve not only the state road system but also the county road system.”

City Of Union

Also welcoming the annuoncement of the completed projects and the impending commencement of new ones was City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols who pointed out that they are part of a larger effort by the city, the county, and the state to address the needs of local roads and streets. He pointed out that, even as improvements were being made to state roads in the county, city streets were also being improved.

“We’re glad to be able to get some of the tax money to repair and replace some of the infrastructure, i.e. the roads within the city,” Nichols said Monday morning. “The Main Street Project was number one on our list because of the complexity of shutting down Main Street and working with the downtown merchants on the timing and closure of Main Street.”

(During the repaving process, Main Street was closed October 16 and 17 and October 23 and 24 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. each day and persons who normally parked on the street during those hours encouraged to use the city parking lots located beside the City of Union Municipal Building, on South Pinckney Street and on North Gadberry Street.)

Nichols said that Main Street was paved as a result of a joint effort by the city and the county to bid out their road improvement projects. He said that the other city streets repaved as a result of these efforts were North Mountain Street, Wilbur Street, Wedgewood Court, Wallace Street, Hunter Street, and Axel Street.

Drive Carefully

Roeder asked the public to drive carefully in the work zones where the road improvement projects are taking place.

“As SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan progresses, you will see more work zones along your commute,” Roeder stated. “As you travel, please drive with caution. Let ‘em Work, Let ‘em Live.“

Photo courtesy of the SCDOT Two miles of Bogan Road in the Jonesville area of Union County from Mount Lebanon Road to Buffalo West Springs Highway has been repaved under the SC Department of Transportation’s Strategic 10-Year Plan. The road is one of several that have been repaved and otherwise improved or soon will be under the plan which is being funded by two-cent increase in the state’s gas tax. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_BoganRoad_3000.jpg Photo courtesy of the SCDOT Two miles of Bogan Road in the Jonesville area of Union County from Mount Lebanon Road to Buffalo West Springs Highway has been repaved under the SC Department of Transportation’s Strategic 10-Year Plan. The road is one of several that have been repaved and otherwise improved or soon will be under the plan which is being funded by two-cent increase in the state’s gas tax. Photo courtesy of the SCDOT Hillcrest Avenue in the City of Union has been repaved under the SC Department of Transportation’s Strategic 10-Year Plan. Another street repaved in the city under the plan is South Evans Street between West Main Street and Jenkins Street. Hillcrest and South Evans are among the local roads and streets that have been repaved and otherwise improved or soon will be under the plan which is now in it its third year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_HillcrestAve_3000.jpg Photo courtesy of the SCDOT Hillcrest Avenue in the City of Union has been repaved under the SC Department of Transportation’s Strategic 10-Year Plan. Another street repaved in the city under the plan is South Evans Street between West Main Street and Jenkins Street. Hillcrest and South Evans are among the local roads and streets that have been repaved and otherwise improved or soon will be under the plan which is now in it its third year. Photo courtesy of the SCDOT Police Club Road in the Union area from Bishop Road to Cross Keys Highway has been resurfaced and widened under the SC Department of Transportation’s Strategic 10-Year Plan. It is one of several roads and streets in Union County that have been been or soon will be repaved or resurfaced and/or otherwise improved under the plan which entered its third year July 1. Contracts have already been awarded for the paving of Seigler Road from Barnado Road to Lakeside Drive and for the resurfacing of Toney Road from Jonesville Highway to Meansville Road. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_PoliceClubRoad_3000.jpg Photo courtesy of the SCDOT Police Club Road in the Union area from Bishop Road to Cross Keys Highway has been resurfaced and widened under the SC Department of Transportation’s Strategic 10-Year Plan. It is one of several roads and streets in Union County that have been been or soon will be repaved or resurfaced and/or otherwise improved under the plan which entered its third year July 1. Contracts have already been awarded for the paving of Seigler Road from Barnado Road to Lakeside Drive and for the resurfacing of Toney Road from Jonesville Highway to Meansville Road.

Under the SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan

