County opts out of nationwide class

UNION COUNTY — While it will still pursue legal action in state court against those accused of contributing to the ongoing opioid epidemic, Union County will not be part of a nationwide class action.

The US Department of Health and Human Services website (www.hhs.gov/opioids/abouttheepidemic) states that:

In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies reassured the medical community that patients would not become addicted to prescription opioid pain relievers, and healthcare providers began to prescribe them at greater rates. This subsequently led to widespread diversion and misuse of these medications before it became clear that these medications could indeed be highly addictive. Opioid overdose rates began to increase. In 2017, more than 47,000 Americans died as a result of an opioid overdose, including prescription opioids, heroin, and illicitly manufactured fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. That same year, an estimated 1.7 million people in the United States suffered from substance use disorders related to prescription opioid pain relievers, and 652,000 suffered from a heroin use disorder (not mutually exclusive).

The site also offers the following statistics on the epidemic:

• An estimated 130-plus people died every day from opioid-related drug overdoses.

• 47,600 people died from overdosing on opioids.

• 81,000 people used heroin for the first time.

• 32,656 deaths attributed to overdosing on synthetic opioids other than methadone in a 12-month period ending in February 2019.

• 10.3 million people misused prescription opioids in 2018.

• 2 million people misused prescription opioids for the first time.

• 808,000 people used heroin in 2018.

• 15,349 deaths attributed to overdosing on heroin in a 12-month period ending in February 2019.

(These statistics are for 2018 and 2019.)

The opioid epidemic has resulted in a number of countermeasures at the national, state, and local levels to combat the epidemic and to punish those held responsible. This includes lawsuits filed against pharmaceutical companies and how Union County should pursue such legal action was the subject of a resolution considered and passed by Union County Council last week.

At its November meeting on Tuesday, November 12, Union County Council voted unanimously to approve “a resolution to opt out of the nationwide class certified for negotiation purposes In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation” and authorizes Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to “execute the Exclusion Request Form.”

The resolution states that Union County “is a plaintiff in the consolidated South Carolina state court action In Re: South Carolina Opioid Litigation and is represented by in that action by Harrison White, P.C. (South Carolina Opioid Counsel).“

It further states that “a class has been certified under Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (the Class) in the multidistrict litigation In Re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation that is intended to encourage and facilitate negotiations between opioid defendants and Class members.”

It further states that “the Class encompasses all cities and counties in the United States” including Union County and that “membership in the Class allows the County to share in any approved nationwide settlement reached with the Class (an Approved Settlement) and binds the County to any such settlement.”

While “opting out of the Class foregoes the County’s right to share in an Approve Settlement,” the resolution states it also “prevents the County from being bound by any such settlement.”

The resolution states that the “Opt-Out Deadline” for opting out of the Class is November 22 (this Friday) “after which there is no guarantee that the County will be permitted to change its position relative to the class” and that “failure to affirmatively opt out of the Class by the Opt-Out Deadline will result in the County remaining a member of the Class.”

It states that “the County recognizes that it could choose to be a member of the Class but desires to opt out of it.”

To ensure this happens, the resolution states that council authorizes Hart to “execute the Exclusion Request Form, thereby affirmatively opt out of the Class,” and directs Hart to communicate its decision and deliver the form “to South Carolina Opioid Counsel as soon as is practicable” by November 19 (this past Tuesday) “at the latest to ensure the County’s decision to opt out of the class is effectuated.”

Council’s action comes two years after the county agreed to be part of the suit filed in state court and reflects its desire legal action there.

“The county agreed to — at no cost to the county — to file suit in state court against the parties who may have contributed to the opioid abuse epidemic,” Hart said Monday morning. “We and most other counties in South Carolina and across the nation that have been affected by the opioid abuse epidemic are pursuing legal action.

”Recently, the county had to make a decision whether to become a member of the Class,” he said. “Under advice of counsel the county agreed not to be a member of the class action lawsuit and to continue our suit in state court.”

Will continue legal action in state court

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

