Company donates $15,000 to firefighters

Photo courtesy of Michael Lancaster Southeast Emulsion President Lee Rushbrook (far right) and Terminal Manager Michael Burdette (far left) present Bonham Fire Department Chief Scott Austin (left) and Carlisle Fire Department Chief John Glenn (right) with a check for $15,000 at the November meeting of the Union County Firefighters Association. The check was presented in gratitude for the efforts of local firefighters to extinguish a blaze that broke out at the company’s facility in Bonham in March. The funds will be used to purchase radios for the county fire service. Photo courtesy of Michael Lancaster Southeast Emulsion President Lee Rushbrook (far right) and Terminal Manager Michael Burdette (far left) present Bonham Fire Department Chief Scott Austin (left) and Carlisle Fire Department Chief John Glenn (right) with a check for $15,000 at the November meeting of the Union County Firefighters Association. The check was presented in gratitude for the efforts of local firefighters to extinguish a blaze that broke out at the company’s facility in Bonham in March. The funds will be used to purchase radios for the county fire service.

UNION COUNTY — A company whose facility in the Bonham Community caught fire earlier this year showed its gratitude to the firefighters who put out the fire by treating them to dinner and then presenting them with a check for $15,000.

The Southeast Emulsion facility located at 1404 Jonesville Highway, Union, in the Bonham Community, is, according to the company website (www.southeastemulsions.com), a terminal that provides emulsions and pavement preservation products throughout the Carolinas. The facility includes large storage tanks that contain millions of gallons of asphalt and, on Sunday, March 17 of this year, one of those tanks — which contained 2.1 million gallons of asphalt at the time — caught fire and overflowed.

Battling, containing, and extingushing the blaze required the efforts of multiple fire departments who worked in concert with the facility’s asphalt crew to disassemble the tank so as to remove the insulation which was burning between the outer shell and the tank itself. Because of the size of the tank and the amount of asphalt involved, a steady stream of water was required to cool it down so the outer shell could be dismantled and the burning insulation extinguished and removed. Keeping that steady stream of water — and, if necessary, foam — flowing, required the invovlement of the multiple fire departments that were called to the scene.

“Eight departments and the City of Union Ladder Truck were dispatched to Southeast Emulsion on Highway 18,” Southside Fire Department Public Information Office Roger Bailey said. “What we found was a tank containing two millions gallons of liquid asphat at 350 degrees, on fire.”

Bailey said that those fire departments, along with “the State Mobilization Team” would spend approximatelty 27 hours fighting the fire. He said that approximately 70 firefighters were involved in the effort.

In the aftermath of the fire, Bailey said that the lessons learned from the incident have lead to efforts to try to prevent it from happening again.

“Southeast Emulsion has invested over one million dollars in our Union facility for fire safety and overflow protection,” Bailey said. “Lessons that were learned in Union have been adopted at other asphalt terminals in other states.”

In addition, Bailey said the lessons learned from the fire will also “benefit the community and industrial partners in Union County.”

The fire and its aftermath were the subject of the November meeting of the Union County Firefighters Association during which Bailey said Scott Austin, Chief of the Bonham Fire Department, the primary responding agency, thanked everyone involved for their help, pointing out that “it was a team effort.”

Also present for the meeting were Southeast Emulsion President Lee Rushbrook, Terminal Manager Michael Burdett, and Business Development Director Scott Fant. Bailey said they were there to thank the firefighters for their efforts, which he said they did by, first, providing the meal that was served at the meeting, and, second presenting the Association with a check for $15,000. He said the money will be used for buy radios for the county’s fire services.

Bailey said that the firefighters want to “say a big thank you to Southeast Emulsion” for its generosity to them, their departments, and their efforts to provide firefighting services to the people, businesses, and industries of Union County.

As thanks for extinguishing March asphalt terminal fire

Special to The Union Times

This story was provided by Southside Fire Department Public Information Officer Roger Bailey.

