Palmer named Teacher of the Month

UNION — Ms. Brandy Palmer has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s November Teacher of the Month. This month’s focus trait was compassion.

It was said by her colleagues that “Ms. Palmer has an easy, sweet spirit that helps her demonstrate compassion daily during her interaction with students, parents, and coworkers. She allows her students to take ownership of their learning and isn’t afraid to take risks. Her personality helps her students be more open to understanding the world around them. She likes to improve her relationships with students and parents inside and outside her classroom. One can learn so much from watching Ms. Palmer. She is patient and understanding of her students and any needs they may have.”

Ms. Palmer is currently in her sixteenth year of teaching and her second year at FPES. Prior to becoming a classroom teacher, Ms. Palmer was a teacher’s aide for two years. She is a graduate of Spartanburg Tech with an Associate’s Degree in Respiratory Care, a graduate of Limestone College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, and a graduate of Southern Weslyan University with a Master’s Degree in Education. Ms. Palmer is a member of the SCEA and NEA.

Ms. Palmer loves spending time with her children and grandchildren. She has a daughter, Krista Terry and husband Cameron. She also has a daughter, Brooklyn Palmer. She has two grandsons, Carter and Silas Terry. Ms. Palmer is an active member of Putman Baptist Church.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Ms. Palmer says,” I enjoy working with children.”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its November Teacher of the Month, Ms. Brandy Palmer.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams presents Ms. Brandy Palmer with her Echo Dot in recognition of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s November Teacher of the Month. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_4-TOM-Palmer.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams presents Ms. Brandy Palmer with her Echo Dot in recognition of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s November Teacher of the Month.

At Foster Park Elementary School for November

