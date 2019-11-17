UNION — Experience the ambience of Christmas at Rose Hill Plantation, former home of Governor William Henry Gist. Find out how Gist celebrated in the family mansion and how the holiday affected those enslaved on the plantation.

The mansion will be decorated and open for special Christmas-themed tours Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 from 1-4 p.m. Please note that tours begin on the front porch of the mansion on the half hour from 1-3:30 p.m. Father Christmas will make a special appearance on the park Sunday afternoon so bring the family!

Visitors can sample hot drinks and homemade goodies in the plantation kitchen. Warm your hands by the fire and craft your own decoration to take home with you! The Greenville Ladies Aid Association will also be onsite discussing Civil War care packages during the holidays. The mansion will remain decorated for the holiday season throughout the month of December.

Tickets are $7.50 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a SC Park Passport Plus program. No reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased in the kitchen the day of your visit.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected] Web: www.southcarolinaparks.com/rosehill

Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Tours are held: March-October, daily at 1 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and November-February, Thursday-Monday daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Groups of 15 or more are asked to contact the park to make a specific group reservation for a mansion tour. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located 8 miles south of Union, SC.

About Rose Hill Plantation

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_Christmas-Flyer-2019.jpg

Special tours December 7-8 from 1-4 p.m.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.

This story courtesy of Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site.