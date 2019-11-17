Carnegie Corner: Stock the Pantry

Upcoming Events
November 18-23
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Tuesday Storytime | November 19 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Games Unlimited | November 19 | 4-5PM | Children’s Area, Library
Harvest Craft Time | November 21 | 4-6PM | Children’s Area, Library
Stock The Pantry
Join us as we partner with United Way of the Piedmont to collect food for children and families in Union County!
Needed Items Include:
Pop-top entrees
Individually packaged snacks
Individually packaged breakfast items
Individually packaged treats
Items may be dropped off at the library until December 16!
New Items Added
Adult DVD
Crawl
Stuber
Adult Fiction
Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel by Bernardine Evaristo
Adult Graphic Novel
Batman: Damned by Brian Azzarello
Batman Vol. 10: Knightmares by Tom King
Batman: Detective Comics, Vol. 1: Mythology by Peter Tomasi
The Umbrella Academy, Volumes 1-3 by Gerard Way
Adult Non-Fiction
A Fortune For Your Disaster by Hanif Abdurraqib
Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk by Jon Krakauer
Fargo: This Is A True Story by Noah Hawley
Keep It Moving: Lessons For The Rest Of Your Life by Twyla Tharp
The Beautiful Ones by Prince
Juvenile DVD
The Lion King (2019) (Blu-Ray & DVD)
