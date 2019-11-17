Carnegie Corner: Stock the Pantry

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is partnering with United Way of the Piedmont to collect food for children and families in Union County and is accepting donations of food through December 16. The week of November 18-23 the library is offering several activities for children and their families to enjoy. The library has also added a number of new DVDs and works of fiction and non-fiction to its collection. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is partnering with United Way of the Piedmont to collect food for children and families in Union County and is accepting donations of food through December 16. The week of November 18-23 the library is offering several activities for children and their families to enjoy. The library has also added a number of new DVDs and works of fiction and non-fiction to its collection.

Upcoming Events

November 18-23

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime | November 19 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Games Unlimited | November 19 | 4-5PM | Children’s Area, Library

Harvest Craft Time | November 21 | 4-6PM | Children’s Area, Library

Stock The Pantry

Join us as we partner with United Way of the Piedmont to collect food for children and families in Union County!

Needed Items Include:

Pop-top entrees

Individually packaged snacks

Individually packaged breakfast items

Individually packaged treats

Items may be dropped off at the library until December 16!

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

Crawl

Stuber

Adult Fiction

Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel by Bernardine Evaristo

Adult Graphic Novel

Batman: Damned by Brian Azzarello

Batman Vol. 10: Knightmares by Tom King

Batman: Detective Comics, Vol. 1: Mythology by Peter Tomasi

The Umbrella Academy, Volumes 1-3 by Gerard Way

Adult Non-Fiction

A Fortune For Your Disaster by Hanif Abdurraqib

Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk by Jon Krakauer

Fargo: This Is A True Story by Noah Hawley

Keep It Moving: Lessons For The Rest Of Your Life by Twyla Tharp

The Beautiful Ones by Prince

Juvenile DVD

The Lion King (2019) (Blu-Ray & DVD)

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

