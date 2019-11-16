Pray to always lean on and trust in God

Charles Warner | The Union Times What we do in this world determines not only where we will spend eternity, but how we will spend it. There is a song that asks how many stars will be in the crowns the saved will wear in Heaven. The point being that while accepting Christ as our Lord and Savior will get us into Heaven, the rewards we will enjoy there will be based on the lives we lead after we get saved. The more we live a Christ-like life of service to God in accordance with His Holy Word, The Bible, and under the guidance from Him we receive through the Holy Spirit, the more stars we will have in the crown we will receive, the more rewards we will enjoy in eternity. So the question for Christians is will you strive to live as Christ-like a life as humanly possible and win a crown filled with a whole galaxy of stars or will you do as little as possible in this life and end up wearing a headband for all eternity? Charles Warner | The Union Times What we do in this world determines not only where we will spend eternity, but how we will spend it. There is a song that asks how many stars will be in the crowns the saved will wear in Heaven. The point being that while accepting Christ as our Lord and Savior will get us into Heaven, the rewards we will enjoy there will be based on the lives we lead after we get saved. The more we live a Christ-like life of service to God in accordance with His Holy Word, The Bible, and under the guidance from Him we receive through the Holy Spirit, the more stars we will have in the crown we will receive, the more rewards we will enjoy in eternity. So the question for Christians is will you strive to live as Christ-like a life as humanly possible and win a crown filled with a whole galaxy of stars or will you do as little as possible in this life and end up wearing a headband for all eternity?

Read 2 Samuel 22:1-7

In my distress I called to the Lord; I cried to my God for help. From his temple he heard my voice; my cry came before him, into his ears.

— Psalm 18:6 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to lean on you and to trust you in times of fear and grief. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God hears my deepest cries.