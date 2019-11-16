Ordinances, resolutions, and spending

Charles Warner | The Union Times The new ReGenesis reduced-cost primary health care clinic will be located in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union. The clinic, which will open in January 2020, is being brought to Union County through a $1.3 million federal grant awarded to the county to help provide local residents with more access to primary care medical services. On Tuesday, Union County Council voted to approve second reading of an ordinance leasing office space in the Barnado Building to ReGenesis for its new clinic. -

UNION COUNTY — Office space for a new health care clinic, a transfer of a fee in lieu of taxes agreement, the expansion of a multi-county industrial park, improvements at the Union County Airport, computers and furniture and training for police dogs for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a parking easement, and a property transfer were all on the agenda at Tuesday’s Union County Council meeting

ReGenesis

During its November meeting Tuesday evening, council voted unanimously to approve second reading of an ordinance authorizing “lease of certain real property” owned by the county “to ReGenesis Health Care.”

The “certain real property” is the space in the Union County Health Department Barnado Building at 115 Thomas Street, Union, that was formerly occupied by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Prior to council approving first reading of the ordinance at it October meeting, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart said that at one time DHEC had as many as 50 people working in Union County out of the Thomas Street site, but that since the recession of 2008, it has consolidated many of its services into its Spartanburg office reducing the number of its personnel in Union County to five or six. Hart said that this consolidation of its operations by DHEC into Spartanburg and the subsequent reduction of its personnel in Union County freed up the space in the Barnado Building allowing the county to make it available to ReGenesis as the site of the new health care clinic.

The clinic, which was announced by Hart on October 3, is the result of a partnership between Union County, DHEC, ReGenesis Health Care, and the US Health and Resources and Services Administration which awarded the county a $1.3 million grant enable ReGenesis to open the new facility. At the October meeting, Hart said that the grant is for five years and will be paid out in support of the clinic at the rate of $260,000 a year.

Plans are for ReGenesis, which currently operates clinics in Spartanburg, Woodruff and Gaffney, to open the Union clinic in January 2020. The clinic will serve as a Federally Qualified Health Center and will provide reduced-cost primary care services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, teen health, dental care, and behavioral health as a well as a pharmacy. In providing those services, the clinic will accept all insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and payment plans will be accepted.

DHEC’s role in bringing the clinic to Union is due to its State Health Improvement Plan, a comprehensive initiative of the agency designed to improve South Carolina’s overall health and address its greatest health challenges, including providing medical resources to under-served areas of the state.

For more information about ReGenesis Health Care, visit www.myrhc.org. To learn more about the State Health Improvement Plan visit www.scdhec.gov.

Milliken

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution “approving and ratifying a partial assignment of certain interests of Milliken & Company to Milliken Nonwovens, LLC with respect to an existing fee in lieu of taxes agreement” between Union County and Milliken & Company.

The resolution covers Milliken & Company’s “conveyance of the Gillespie Plant to Milliken Nonwovens, LLC” and also covers fee in lieu of taxes agreement the company entered into with the county. The fee in lieu of taxes agreement, which Milliken entered into with the county in December 2018, covered the machinery and other equipment installed in and used at the facility.

Under the resolution, the fee in lieu of taxes will remain place on the property now that it is under Milliken Nonwovens.

Industrial Park

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve second reading of an ordinance “authorizing and approving the expansion of the boundaries of a joint county industrial and business park with Spartanburg County … to include certain property owned and/or operated by AFL Telecommunications, LLC.”

The multi-county park covered by the ordinance is one of a number of multi-county industrial parks established by Union County and Spartanburg County in a series of collaborations that began in the 1990s when the counties entered into a multi-county agreement that helped bring BMW to the Upstate. In the years since, the counties have collaborated to develop more multi-county industrial parks in both counties to facilitate industrial and other economic development.

As with the industries located in the previous multi-county industrial parks, the ALF Telecommunications facility is covered by a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement under which AFL will pay a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes which is less than the standard property tax. The reduced tax paid by companies that locate and/or already have facilities in multi-county industrial parks is an incentive designed to promote economic development in the counties in which the parks are located.

Under such agreements, the host county, in this case Spartanburg County, bears 100 percent of the costs associated with multi-county park, and receives 99 percent of the revenues it generates. Union County receives 1 percent of the revenue generated by the park in Spartanburg County but does not bear any of the costs involved. The reverse is the case with multi-county parks located in Union County.

Parking

Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution to authorize Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to “negotiate, determining the terms of, and enter into a contract with TBA Properties, LLC for the purposes of acquiring an easement for parking.

Transfer

Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance authorizing Hart to transfer property at 225 South Street, Buffalo, to “Alan James Rose as Personal Representative of the Estate of James Marlin Rose for $510.”

Airport

Union County Airport and Stadium Director Ronnie Wade addressed council Tuesday evening and asked for funding to update the restroom and lounge at the Union County Airport. The funds for the purchase would come from $12,000 allocated for that purpose in the Capital Expenditures Fund. Council voted unanimously to approve the expenditure of those fund as requested by Wade.

Computers

Union County Sheriff David Taylor also addressed council Tuesday evening and asked for funding to purchase a laptop computer for Major Robbie Hines of the Sheriff’s Office. The funds for the purchase would come from $10,000 allocated for that purpose in the Capital Expenditures Fund. Council, which had previously authorized the expenditure of $6,400 of that allocation, voted unanimously to approve the expenditure of the remaining $3,600 as requested by Taylor.

Shelving Units

Council also voted unanimously to approve a request by Taylor for $2,349.90 to purchase five shelving units for the Sheriff’s Office. The funding will come from the Contingency Fund.

Dog Training

Taylor, together with Maj. John Sherfield of the Sheriff’s Office, also addressed council about authorizing his office to enter into a contract with professional dog trainer Michel Galliot to provide dog training services. Those services would be provided for seven months from December through June at a cost of $1,000 a month or $7,000 total. Council voted unanimously to authorize the Sheriff’s Office to enter into the contract and authorized the allocation of $7,000 from the Contingency Fund to pay for the services.

Appointment

Council also voted unanimously to appoint Michael S. Wynn to the Stadium Commission.

Approved Tuesday by Union County Council

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

