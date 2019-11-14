Union County POWs remembered

Charles Warner |The Union Times Vietnam Veteran John A. Gist shakes the hand of Connie Worthy, daughter of Korean Conflict Veteran Carlson Jeter Jr. during Monday’s Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. Worthy and family members of eight other Union County veterans — 7 from World War II and 2 from the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in were special guests at Monday’s ceremony which honored the memory of those men. The ceremony included the presentation to their family members of certificates and challenge coins recognizing those veterans as having been Prisoners of War (POW). Charles Warner |The Union Times Vietnam Veteran John A. Gist shakes the hand of Connie Worthy, daughter of Korean Conflict Veteran Carlson Jeter Jr. during Monday’s Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. UNION COUNTY — Each Veterans Day is special because it honors the men and women who devoted themselves to serving America by serving in its armed forces and it is even more special in Union County which always honors its veterans on that day with a parade and program, but this year’s program was even more special as it honored those veterans who endured captivity at the hands of the enemy.

Monday was Veterans Day and, as in years past, Union County’s veterans were honored with a Veterans Day Parade down Main Street in downtown Union and then with a Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial. The morning was a time of prayer, patriotic music, the placing of a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in memory of those Union County residents who lost their lives in World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War, followed by the performance of “Taps.”

All of Union County’s veterans were publicly recognized and, in what is always a particularly poignant part of each year’s ceremony, the “Gold Star Mothers,” those mothers who have children who were killed on active duty, were recognized as was, for the first time, “Gold Star Families” who have also had loved ones killed on active duty.

Also honored were the “Blue Star Families,” those families who have family members currently on active duty

All local veterans organizations were also honored.

This year was a little different as the main part of the program honored the memory of nine Union County men — 7 in World War II and 2 in the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner during the wars they fought in.

During Monday’s ceremony, the members of the families of those men were each presented with a certificate and a “Challenge Coin” in remembrance of what their family members endured as Prisoners of War.

Those veterans/POWS honored were:

World War II

• Abraham Heatherly

• William Byrd

• Robert W. Grady

• Alfred P. Jones

• Robert J. Mitros

• Harvey H. Robinson

• Samuel O. Turner

All seven of these men fought in the European Theater of World War II and were taken prisoner by the Germany Army.

Heatherly was captured and held in Stalag 2D in Stargard Pomerania, Prussia while Mitros was captured during the Battle of Bulge in 1944 and held, first, near Linburg, Germany, and then near Stargard, Poland. Robinson was captured in Tunisia in North Africa and held at Oflag 64 or 21B Schubin in Poland and then Altburgund S3-17.

Turner was captured in December 1944 and held until February 1945, first at Stalag 3A in Germany and then at Oflog 64 in Poland. He was released from captivity by the Russian Army when it captured the POW camp and returned to American lines.

Grady was held as a POW in Europe while Jones, who may have been captured in Tunisia, was held at Stalag 3B Furstenberg at Brandenburg, Prussia.

Byrd was captured shortly after D-Day in 1944, but his story of captivity is also one of daring do. He and some fellow prisoners managed to escape, but instead of trying to make their way back to American lines, stayed behind the German lines and engaged in guerrilla warfare. Byrd continued to do this until being captured by the German Airborne Division and sent to a POW camp for the second time.

Korean Conflict

• Carlson Jeter Jr.

• Aubrey Vaughn

Jeter was captured in North Korea and held for 26 days before being released after the cease fire ending active combat was declared.

Vaughan, who was captured by the North Koreans, died July 7, 1951, while still in captivity. His remains would not be identified until 2016 when they were returned to Union County for burial.

Charles Warner |The Union Times Vietnam Veteran John A. Gist shakes the hand of Connie Worthy, daughter of Korean Conflict Veteran Carlson Jeter Jr. during Monday's Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. Worthy and family members of eight other Union County veterans — 7 from World War II and 2 from the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in were special guests at Monday's ceremony which honored the memory of those men. The ceremony included the presentation to their family members of certificates and challenge coins recognizing those veterans as having been Prisoners of War (POW).

Vietnam Veteran Arthur Jordan presents Paula Garland, daughter of World War II Veteran Alfred P. Jones, with a certificate and a "Challenge Coin" honoring the memory her father who was a Prisoner of War (POW) during World War II. Garland and family members of eight other Union County veterans — 7 from World War II and 2 from the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in took part in Monday's ceremony which honored the memory of those men and their service to their country that included enduring captivity at the hands of the enemy.

Vietnam Veteran Arthur Jordan presents Paula Garland, daughter of World War II Veteran Alfred P. Jones, with a certificate and a "Challenge Coin" honoring the memory her father who was a Prisoner of War (POW) during World War II. Garland and family members of eight other Union County veterans — 7 from World War II and 2 from the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in took part in Monday's ceremony which honored the memory of those men and their service to their country that included enduring captivity at the hands of the enemy. Charles Warner |The Union Times Lisa Bell was one of two "Gold Star Mothers" honored during Monday's Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. A Gold Star Mother is a woman who has a child who was killed while on active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Bell's son, SSG Kenneth "Jason" Wilburn was killed in an accident on January 12, 2009 at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas. Duckett and Heatherly and family members of eight other Union County veterans — 7 from World War II and 2 from the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in took part in Monday's ceremony which honored the memory of those men and their service to their country that included enduring captivity at the hands of the enemy. Duckett and Heatherly and family members of eight other Union County veterans — 7 from World War II and 2 from the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in took part in Monday's ceremony which honored the memory of those men and their service to their country that included enduring captivity at the hands of the enemy. Charles Warner |The Union Times Rachel Ann Cathcart performs "The Star Spangled Banner" to help open Monday's Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. She was one of a number of singers who performed patriotic songs and music during the ceremony which honored the veterans of Union County. She was one of a number of singers who performed patriotic songs and music during the ceremony which honored the veterans of Union County. Charles Warner |The Union Times The Union County High School Chorus performed several patriotic songs during Monday's Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. The ceremony, which honored the veterans of Union County, featured several performances of patriotic songs and music. Charles Warner |The Union Times Jasmine Humphries helped close Monday's Veterans Day Program with her performance of the "Veterans Version of Hallelujah." The ceremony, which was held on Main Street in downtown Union, honored the veterans of Union County, with this year's ceremony giving special attention to the memory of nine veterans who were taken prisoner during the wars they fought in. Charles Warner |The Union Times The Sims Middle School Singers performed several patriotic songs during Monday's Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. The ceremony, which honored the veterans of Union County, featured several performances of patriotic songs and music. Charles Warner |The Union Times As members of the Union County High School JROTC stand at attention around him, Vietnam Era Veteran Mike Cohen places a wreath at the Veterans Memorial during Monday's Veterans Day Program. As in year's past, the program and the preceding parade honored the veterans of Union County. This year's program place a special emphasis on honoring those local veterans who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they found in. As in years past, all veterans were recognized, but this year's program placed special emphasis on honoring those Union County veterans who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in. Charles Warner |The Union Times The family of World War II Veteran William Byrd took part in Monday's Veterans Day Parade and then in the Veterans Day Program that followed it. Byrd's family and family members of eight other Union County veterans — 7 from World War II and 2 from the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars they fought in were special guests at Monday's ceremony. The family members in attendance were each presented with a certificate and a "Challenge Coin" recognizing those veterans as having been Prisoners of War (POW). The family members in attendance were each presented with a certificate and a "Challenge Coin" recognizing those veterans as having been Prisoners of War (POW). Charles Warner |The Union Times These students from Monarch Elementary School hold up the cards they made thanking the veterans of Union County for their service in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. They and their fellow students at MES and from the county's other schools attended Monday's Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Day Program. While all of the county's veterans were honored, this year's ceremony paid particular attention to those veterans who were captured by the enemy and spent part of the wars they fought in as Prisoners of War (POW).

During Monday’s Veterans Day Program

