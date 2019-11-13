Thank God for giving us peace

Charles Warner | The Union Times Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. — Matthew 5:9 So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding. — Romans 14:19 And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace. — James 3:18 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. — John 14:27 Peace be to the brothers, and love with faith, from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. — Ephesians 6:23 And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 4:7 I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulations. But take heart; I have overcome the world. — John 16:33 To give light to those who sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the way of peace. — Luke 1:79 Salt is good, but if the salt looses its saltiness, how will you make it salty again? Have salt in yourselves, and be at peace with one another. — Mark 9:50 James 3:18 And a harvest of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace. — James 3:18

Read Deuteronomy 33:1-12

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear.

— Psalm 46:1-2 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us to trust in you when we feel anxious. Thank you for giving us peace even when we worry. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I give my worries to God, I can find peace.

