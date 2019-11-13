Help feed needy families this Thanksgiving

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Potters Storehouse, 106 Main Street, Jonesville, is asking for donations to help it feed needy families this Thanksgiving. The food ministry is asking for donations of food and for monetary donations to help it purchase food for those families. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Potters Storehouse, 106 Main Street, Jonesville, is asking for donations to help it feed needy families this Thanksgiving. The food ministry is asking for donations of food and for monetary donations to help it purchase food for those families.

Feeding Needy Families This Thanksgiving

The Potters Storehouse Food Ministry of Jonesville, SC, is asking the community, churches, businesses, and individuals for assistance to help us feed families inneed this Thanksgiving.

We are in need of the following items: turkeys, who chickens, chicken leg quarters, ham, any meats, canned goods, non-perishable food items (i.e. stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, etc.) and monetary donations.

Donations may be dropped off at The Potters Storehouse (formerly People’s Grocery), 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, on any Monday, Wednesday or Friday beginning this week through Wednesday, November 21 from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

After hours, please contact Minister Della Hill at 864-46605675 or Beth Fortenberry 864-466-5272 to schedule a time to drop off donations.

Please make checks payable to The Potters Storehouse.

Checks may be mailed to:

The Potters Storehouse

P.O. Box 117

Jonesville, SC 29353

Help us end hunger one meal at a time.

Third Anniversary Celebration

Free hot dogs and punch while they last on Thursday, November 21 to celebrate 3 years at Friends on Main Bookstore.

The bookstore will be open special hours from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 and regular hours 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The bookstore will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Specials include Christmas books, romance novels, and cookbooks for $5 a box. Fill one of our boxes with about 15 books for $5.

Sponsored by Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library supporting the Union County Carnegie Library for over 30 years.

The bookstore is located across from the Union County Courthouse and next to the former South State Bank in the L.W. Long Resource Center.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Williams Chapel AME Zion Church, 203 Central Avenue, Carlisle, will have a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, November 23 from 11 a.m. until not food is left.

Our church family feels compelled and excited to invite neighboring congregations, towns, people, community children, elders, and all of God’s Children to come out and join us in a Pre-Thanksgiving Meal. Let us break bread, build bridges of hope, and love one another.

Pastor William Cannon & Williams Chapel AME Zion Church.

Therefore welcome one another as Christ has welcomed you, for the glory of God.

— Romans 15:7 (ESV)

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church — Fall Revival

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will be hosting their Fall Revival Sunday, November 17 through Wednesday, November 20 at 7 p.m. each night.

On Sunday night we will be starting at 6 p.m. with singer Dennis Cook https://denniscookmusic.com/ who will be performing amazing Southern Gospel Music.

Then, at 7 p.m., Brad Goodale, Director of Missions at the Union County Baptist Association as well as a minister at C4 Ministries https://www.c4ministriesinc.com, will be preaching the word.

Please come out and receive a Blessing!

Pastor’s 14th Anniversary

Flint Hill Baptist Church, Whitmire, will honor its Pastor, Rev. Jame E. Farr, Jr., for 14 years of service on Sunday, November 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Rev. Fred Smith, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Newberry, will deliver the message for this occasion.

The entire public is invited to attend.

Woodmen Meeting

The Woodmen Of The World will meet Tuesday, November 19 at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

Annual Holiday Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall at 6 p.m. with the holiday meal.

The Assembled (Lee, Tiffany Littlejohn & Monica Vlock) will be providing the holiday entertainment.

Members only.

Chicken Stew

Elks Lodge #1321 will hold a Chickew Stew on Saturday, November 23 featuring Tommy Sinclair’s World Famous Chicke Stew!

The stew will be ready for pick up between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

A quart is $8, 2 quarts $15, and 3 quarts $21.

Senior Citizens Thanksgiving And Christmas Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will have their Senior Citizens Thanksgiving and Christmas Gathering on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p .m.

Everyone is asked to be on time.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Carlisle Christian Fellowship Church (across from the Carlisle Post Office) will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Public is invited to attend. Rev. Leroy Edwards Jr. is the pastor.

Christmas Party

The Woodmen of the World Christmast Party will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 6 p.m. at the Woodmen Park.

Food will be furnished by the camp.

Ladies please bring sweets.

Santa will be there so bring a gift to go under the tree wrapped for your child.

Bring a canned good for the Salvation Army.

Quarterly Meeting

The Pacolet River Missionaries Quarterly Meeting will be held Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m. at Pacolet River Association Building.

Red Hill is Host Church, Rev. Stephen is Pastor.

Bring your gifts for nursing home, five for men and five for women.

Thanks

Joyce Walker, President.

Rev. George W Shell, Moderator.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

November At The UCAC

• Project: Christmas — A FREE COMMUNITY DROP IN EVENT TO SUPPORT OUR SOLDIERS

Let your inner artist shine as we create handmade holiday cards! Many deployed soldiers receive little or no mail from home. Our mission is to ensure no soldier goes unloved this holiday season!

Saturday, November 9

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served

• “Main Street Holiday Kickoff — Join us as we kick off the holiday season! UCAC will be filled with handmade items from local artists and artisans. This is the perfect opportunity to find a one of a kind Christmas gift!

Thursday, November 21

5-8 p.m.

• Faux Stained Glass Event — The 2019 Adult Holiday Paint Event will be like no other! We will be creating a faux stained glass nativity scene. Participants will receive all the supplies needed to make a beautiful piece of art! You can view the work at UCAC.

Friday, December 1

1:30-4:30 p.m.

$35 members/$40 nonmembers

• Christmas Camp — The holidays are here! UCAC will host a camp just for the kids! Campers will create several Christmas projects, including a special gift for their teacher, and enjoy snacks and games. Space is limited.

Saturday, December 7

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kindergarten-5th grade

$20 members/$25 non-members

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, November 12 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

For more information about this month’s activities at the Union County Artst Council Art Gallery call 864-429-2817 or email www.ucacarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/Union Arts.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

