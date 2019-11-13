UCHS to host Chesnee Friday

UNION COUNTY — Union County advanced to the second round of the class 3A playoffs with a 21-12 win over Fairfield Central on Friday Night. The Jackets will face Chesnee in the second round of the playoffs this Friday night at Union County Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets got the scoring started against Fairfield Central when Junior Owens ran the ball in from eight yards out with thirty-two seconds left in the first quarter. Fairfield would get on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown, but were unable to convert the PAT and the score at halftime was 7-6 in favor of Union County.

The Yellow Jackets received the second half kickoff and marched down the field for a long drive that took nearly ten minutes off the clock. That gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-6 lead late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter Union County would strike again as Kesean Glover hooked up with Jabari Meadows through the air to extend the Yellow Jacket lead to 21-6.

With just under three minutes left to go in the game, Fairfield Central lined up to punt the ball on fourth down trailing 21-6, but they would fake the punt and the kicker would throw a long pass to bring the Griffins to within nine points of Union County. The Griffins attempted a two-point conversion which failed. The Griffins would attempt an onside kick, which was also unsuccessful, and The Jackets would take the football and run out the rest of the clock and claim the victory.

This week the Jackets will play host to the Chesnee Eagles in the second round of the playoffs. Last year, Union County hosted Chesnee to open the 3A playoffs and defeated the Eagles 56-13. However, this year’s Chesnee team a lot different than the team Union County easily defeated last year. The Eagles have a new coach. Coach Clay Lewis has taken over in Chesnee after the resignation of Coach Bill Owens. Lewis has brought a lot to the program in his first year, including a renewed energy surrounding the team.

The Eagles have changed the form of offense they run. You will see them in mostly a triple option style offense. The difference with this team is usually when you see a team play this style offense they don’t have much success throwing the football. The Eagles however, can throw the ball. Quarterback Jacob Kimbrell can throw the football as well as make plays with his legs.

This year’s Chesnee team is much better than the team Union County saw last year. I do believe that this is a very winnable game for the Jackets, but as we saw last week with Newberry upsetting Chester, you never know what will happen in the playoffs. You can never look past any team.

Reminder that all tickets to playoff games are $8 and only SCHSL passes are accepted. If you have season tickets you are allowed to sit in your reserved seat, but you must purchase a ticket.

Following 21-12 victory over Fairfield

By Tyler Shugart

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

