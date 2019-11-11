Clemson and UofSC kick-off food drive

SOUTH CAROLINA — The University of South Carolina and Clemson University have kicked-off the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series Food Drive in a coordinated effort to benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank and Golden Harvest Food Bank and tackle hunger within their communities. The winner of this match-up will be announced at the Clemson vs. Carolina football game on November 30.

“We are proud to champion South Carolina’s farmers who give so much to ensure fresh food for so many, and to join in the fight against hunger in South Carolina,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

The University that raises the most donations in non-perishable foods by November 2 will earn a point for their school towards the 2018-2019 Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series standings. Collected food donations between the two schools will be measured in pounds, and money donated will be converted to a number of pounds via an equation used by Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest.

“Feeding the 1 in 6 local families who struggle with hunger starts with strong community support,” said Travis McNeal, Gold Harvest Executive Director. “We’re so blessed by the generosity we see in the Upstate during this drive each year.”

In South Carolina, one in six people struggle to find where the next meal will come from, and one in five children will go to bed hungry every night. By participating in the Palmetto Series Food Drive, Gamecock and Tiger fans alike will come together to fight the statewide battle of food insecurities and support Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest.

To participate in the food drive, Clemson fans are invited to donate canned goods at any Ingles store in the Upstate. South Carolinians are also invited to visit any of the on-campus collection points at the two universities — or visit https://goldenharvest.org/donate/?oper=once&prog=13.

To learn more about the Palmetto Series, visit www.palmettoseries.come. You can also connect online with the Palmetto Series on Facebook (@PalmettoSeries), Twitter (@PalmettoSeries) and Instagram (@PalmettoSeries).

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_index.jpg

To benefit Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Agriculture.

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Agriculture.