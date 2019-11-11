SCDOR issuing 400,000 rebate checks

COLUMBIA — Six months after lawmakers approved $50 tax rebates for eligible taxpayers and less than one month after the October 15 Individual Income Tax extension deadline, the final numbers are in from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). More than 1.2 million qualifying taxpayers will receive $50 rebate checks over the next month, with 400,000 checks being prepared and issued this week.

“This is great news for South Carolina’s taxpayers,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Any time the government funds essential programs and agencies and has money left over, we should strive to send it back to the people who earned it. I’m proud of the Department of Revenue’s work towards getting these checks to South Carolinians as quickly and as efficiently as they’ve been able to.”

Rebates are being issued in zip code order, and most eligible taxpayers will receive their check by December 2. Married couples who filed a joint 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return will receive one $50 rebate check.

SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said he is proud the agency was able to begin issuing so many rebate checks so soon after the October 15 Individual Income Tax extension deadline.

“We’re on time and on target,” Powell said. “We want to ensure checks are in taxpayers’ hands in time for the holidays. We are well on our way to meeting the December 2 deadline set by lawmakers.”

Powell said the SCDOR created a dedicated webpage with information and FAQs and is ready to answer customer questions by phone and email. “We’re here to help,” he said.

To qualify for the rebate, you must have:

• Filed your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return by October 15, 2019.

• A 2018 South Carolina tax liability of at least $50 after credits.

How to identify the rebate check:

• Rebates are mailed in a standard envelope with the SCDOR listed in the return address.

• The memo line on each check reads “SC TAX REBATE.”

• A box in the middle of each check provides information about what the rebate is.

• The check will be for exactly $50.

All rebate checks will be mailed to eligible taxpayers to the address the SCDOR has on file, which is likely the address on your 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return. If you still live at the address listed on your 2018 return, you do not need to update your address. If you have moved since filing your 2018 return, and you have not yet updated your address with the SCDOR, visit dor.sc.gov/rebate for instructions on how to update your address as soon as possible.

Please allow time for processing and mailing. If you’re eligible and haven’t received your rebate by December 27, download and complete form SC3911. Write “Rebate” at the top of the form and skip the Refund Options section — direct deposit is not available for the $50 rebate.

If you have questions about the $50 rebate, visit dor.sc.gov/rebate, email [email protected], or call 1-844-898-8542 and choose the rebate option. Follow the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for $50 rebate updates.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_6e99c54f11b9a816f3a6c48affc51275.jpeg

1.2 millon taxpayers to receive $50 rebates

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Office of the Governor.

This story courtesy of the Office of the Governor.