POWs to be honored Veterans Day

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monday is Veterans Day and, as in the past, the veterans of Union County will be honored and commemorated with a Veterans Day Parade and a Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. This year’s program will honor of the families of nine local men — seven in World War II and two in the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner during the wars they fought in. Charles Warner | The Union Times Monday is Veterans Day and, as in the past, the veterans of Union County will be honored and commemorated with a Veterans Day Parade and a Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. This year’s program will honor of the families of nine local men — seven in World War II and two in the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner during the wars they fought in.

UNION COUNTY — Veterans are a unique and varied lot, aren’t they?

They are unique in that, unlike the rest of us, they know what is it like to wear the uniforms of the Armed Forces of the United States of America. They know what is like to go through the physically, mentally, emotionally, and even spiritually demanding discipline required to earn the right to wear those uniforms. They know what is like to sacrifice years and — especially for those who make it their calling — decades of their lives in the service of their country.

It is a demanding life and those who give of part of their lives to military service a uniqueness that demands the respect and admiration of the rest of us.

That life, however, is a varied one in terms of what those who enter military service experience.

Some, serve in peacetime and never hear a shot fire in anger, their service nevertheless vital as they stand prepared to go to war at a moment’s notice and keep the armed services of this country prepared.

Others serve in time of war, but even then their experiences are varied. Many serve behind the lines, providing the vital support services that keep our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines supplied with food, ammunition, clothing, and medical care. Then there are those who care for their wounded brothers and sisters, doing all they can to save their lives and make them whole.

Then there are those who are on the front lines, who endure the hell that is combat, risking life, limb, and sanity in pursuit of victory, a pursuit that all too often requires them to take the lives of strangers who they know only as the enemy — and who only know them as the enemy — and to watch as the lives of their brothers and sisters are taken by those strangers.

And sometimes, it is their brothers and sisters who watch them fall at the hands of the strangers called enemy.

For some, however, being s veteran also means being a prisoner of war, of enduring captivity at the hands of an enemy who may treat them in a relatively humane manner according to the rules of war or may treat them as less than human, inflicting on them cruel and degrading and even lethal abuse. There are veterans who survive the ordeal of captivity and there are those who do not, but both deserve the honor, respect, and gratitude of the nation in whose service they were captured.

Monday, November 11, is Veterans Day and, as in years past, Union County will honor its veterans with a Veterans Day Parade down Main Street in downtown Union — which will begin between 10 a.m. and 10:30 ap.m. — and a Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial. This year’s ceremony, however, will have special focus on those sons of Union County who, in addition to being veterans of not only military service but also of war, were also taken prisoner by the enemy during the wars in which they fought.

Union County Veterans Affairs Director Cindy Fore said that Monday’s ceremony will include “Recognition of Families of Former Union County POWs.” Fore said that this includes the family of seven veterans who were taken prisoner in World War II and two that were taken prisoner during the Korean Conflict. She said the veterans whose families will be recognized are:

World War II

• Abraham Heatherly

• William Byrd

• Robert W. Grady

• Alfred P. Jones

• Robert J. Mitros

• Harvey H. Robinson

• Samuel O. Turner

All seven of these men fought in the European Theater of World War II and were taken prisoner by the Germany Army.

Fore said that Heatherly was captured and held in Stalag 2D in Stargard Pomerania, Prussia while Mitros was captured during the Battle of Bulge in 1944 and held, first, near Linburg, Germany, and then near Stargard, Poland. She said that Robinson was captured in Tunisia in North Africa and held at Oflag 64 or 21B Schubin in Poland and then Altburgund S3-17.

Turner, Fore said, was captured in December 1944 and held until February 1945, first at Stalag 3A in Germany and then at Oflog 64 in Poland. She said he was released from captivity by the Russian Army when it captured the POW camp and returned to American lines.

The documentation on their capture and captivity is not as complete as in the cases of the others, Fore said that Grady was held as a POW in Europe while Jones, who may have been captured in Tunisia, was held at Stalag 3B Furstenberg at Brandenburg, Prussia.

Byrd was captured shortly after D-Day in 1944, but his story of captivity is also one of daring do. Fore said that Byrd and some fellow prisoners managed to escape, but instead of trying to make their way back to American lines, stayed behind the German lines and engaged in guerrilla warfare. She said that Byrd continued to do this until being captured by the German Airborne Division and sent to a POW camp for the second time.

Korean Conflict

• Carlson Jeter Jr.

• Aubrey Vaughn

Fore said that Jeter was captured in North Korea and held for just 26 days before being released after the cease fire ending active combat was declared.

Vaughan, who was captured by the North Koreans, died July 7, 1951, while still in captivity. His remains would not be identified until 2016 when they were returned to Union County for burial.

Program

The Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial will begin Monday at 11 a.m. following the parade. The program includes:

• Call to Order by Vietnam Veteran Jantzen Childers.

• Invocation delivered by Rev. Damon Duncan of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church.

• Presentation of the Colors by the Union County High School Junior ROTC.

• The National Anthem performed by Rachel Ann Cathcart.

• Performances by the UCHS Chorus conducted by Director Tom Manchin.

• Recognition of Dignitaries by Union County Veterans Affairs Director Cindy Fore.

— Recognition of Gold Star Mothers

— Recognition of Gold Star Families

— Recognition of Blue Star Families

• Recognition of Veterans Service Organizations in Union County by Vietnam Veteran John A. Gist.

— American Legion Post 22

— American Legion Post 87

— American Legion Post 129

— Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6938

— Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 644

— All Post/Chapter Auxiliary Members

• Performances by the Sims Singers lead by T.J. Tyler

• Patriotic Song and Veterans Version of Hallelujah performed by Jasmine Humphries.

• Recognition of Families of Former Union County POWs

• Recognition of Our Veterans by Vietnam Veteran Arthur Jordan.

— World War II

— Korean Conflict

— Vietnam War

— Cold War

— Persian Gulf War

— Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom

— Peacetime Veterans: Homeland Security Personnel and those currently on Active Duty.

• Placing of the Wreath by Vietnam Era Veteran Mike Cohen.

• Closing Prayer delivered by Rev. Tommy Mann of Putman Baptist Church.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Monday is Veterans Day and, as in the past, the veterans of Union County will be honored and commemorated with a Veterans Day Parade and a Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. This year’s program will honor of the families of nine local men — seven in World War II and two in the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner during the wars they fought in. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_20191107_111528.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Monday is Veterans Day and, as in the past, the veterans of Union County will be honored and commemorated with a Veterans Day Parade and a Veterans Day Program on Main Street in downtown Union. This year’s program will honor of the families of nine local men — seven in World War II and two in the Korean Conflict — who were taken prisoner during the wars they fought in.

During the Union County Veterans Day Program

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.