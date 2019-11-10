Taps: Veterans who passed away

Charles Warner | The Union Times A soldier kneeling in prayer before the cross marking the grave of a fallen comrade in a field of crosses bearing the names of Union County residents who died in the service of their country is a poignant reminder of the terrible cost of war. Monday, November 11, is Veterans Day, and this year’s Veterans Day Program will, as in years past, honor both this county’s living veterans and those who are no longer living, having fallen in war or who died in peacetime. Regardless of whether they are still among us or have passed on, our veterans and the sacrifices they made on behalf of our country should never be forgotten.

UNION COUNTY — The following men and women were local veterans of military service who passed away between November 6, 2018 and November 6, 2019. The list includes their names, the branches of the Armed Forces of the United Staes of America they serve in, and the dates of their deaths.

• Waddell Lyles — US Army — November 11, 2018

• Warren Veldee Keisler — US Army — November 24, 2018

• Roy Eugene Keisler — US Navy — November 24, 2018

• Stanley Sylvester Means — US Air Force — November 25, 2018

• Kenneth E. Garrett — US Air Force — November 30, 2018

• Gerald “Luke” Wilson — SCARNG — December 3, 2018

• James Carroll Boyd — US Marines — December 3, 2018

• Donald Wayne Lowe — US Army — December 6, 2018

• Rev. Dr. Joseph W. Smith, Jr. — US Navy — December 7, 2018

• Phillip Miller — US Army — December 7, 2018

• Billy Joe Hamrick — US Navy — December 10, 2018

• James W. Black — SCARNG — December 16, 2018

• James Bennett — USAF — December 18, 2018

• Richard Burnett Mason — USAR/NG — December 23, 2018

• James E. Millwood, Sr. — US Army — December 26, 2018

• Richard David Gregory — US Army — February 11, 2019

• Harold Dean Hammett — US Marines — February 14, 2019

• Gilbert Smith — US Navy — March 2, 2019

• Haskell O’Neil Howell — SCARNG — March 5, 2019

• William Earl Fincher, Jr. — US Army — March 7, 2019

• Theo John Chapman — USAR — March 8, 2019

• John Earle Smith — US Army/SCARNG — March 14, 2019

• David Robin Betenbaugh — USA/USAF/AFNG — March 16, 2019

• Roy Bernard Rector — SCARNG — March 25, 2019

• Sidney Hope “Danny” Sanders — US Army — March 28, 2019

• Bobby Dale English — SCARNG — April 10, 2019

• Rogers L. “Bo” Rabb — USA/SCARNG — April 13, 2019

• James L. Littlejohn — US Army Air Corp — April 14, 2019

• Dwight S. Kurtz — US Corp of Engineers — April 15, 2019

• Ronnie Wannamaker — April 28, 2019

• Kenneth H. Kingsmore — USAF — May 5, 2019

• Jerry L. Lawson — US Army — May 5, 2019

• Monroe Smith — Army/Navy/USAF — May 12, 2019

• Michael W. Bell — USMC — May 14, 2019

• Charles M. Bettis — US Army — May 18, 2019

• Albert L. Carter — SCARNG/USAR — May 25, 2019

• Charles A. Newton — US Navy — May 30, 2019

• James E. “Bo-Dilly” Peake — US Army — May 30, 2019

• Willie J. Jennings, Jr. — US Army — June 6, 2019

• Bobby G. Keisler — US Army — June 12, 2019

• Henry Millwood — US Navy — June 18, 2019

• William R. “Bill” Yarbrough, Sr. — SCARNG — June 19, 2019

• Martin Seymore — US Army — June 20, 2019

• Larry G. Wilson — US Air Force — June 22, 2019

• William G. Kell — US Army — June 24, 2019

• Harold Dean Morris — SCARNG — June 26, 2019

• Beverly R. Farr — US Army — June 30, 2019

• William H. Crocker — US Army — July 3, 2019

• Joseph Matthew Chibbaro — AUS/ Army Reserve — July 5, 2019

• Wex Woodward — US Army — July 7, 2019

• Bruce Edward Jett — SCARNG — July 29, 2019

• James Ernest Floyd — SCARNG — July 30, 2019

• Kenneth Wayne Fox — SCARNG — August 5, 2019

• Marion “Bubba” Mitchell — US Army — August 11, 2019

• Talmadge W. Adams — USAF — August 11, 2019

• Wayne Lowcock — US Navy — August 12, 2019

• John William Bright — SCARNG — August 16, 2019

• James Donald Maness — US Navy — August 17, 2019

• Thomas Edward “Bobby” Hall — USAF — August 17, 2019

• Rev. Dr. Bobby Lee Crosby — US Army — August 26, 2019

• Lillie M. Grant — US Army — September 3, 2019

• Robert C. Henestofel — US Army — September 15, 2019

• Louie F. Hyatt — US Navy — September 22, 2019

• Morris D. Jeter, Jr. — US Army — September 24, 2019

• Malachi McBeth — US Army — September 26, 2019

• Gene E. Logan — US Army — October 5, 2019

• Ted A. Trantham — US Army/MM — October 28, 2019

Thank you for your service to this, our beloved nation. Rest in peace. Taps.

