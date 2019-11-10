Carnegie Corner: A month of family fun

Photo courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library Union County Carnegie Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson is profiled in this week’s edition of Carnegie Corner. Photo courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library Union County Carnegie Library Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson is profiled in this week’s edition of Carnegie Corner. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is offering a number of fun and educational activities in November and in December for all ages to enjoy. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is offering a number of fun and educational activities in November and in December for all ages to enjoy.

Upcoming Events

• Craft & Snack Club

November 12 & December 10 — 4-5 p.m.

Drop in montly to try yummy snacks and make crafts.

New theme each month!

For all ages.

• Clean Out The Craft Closet!

November 14 — 6 p.m.

Drop-in to creat cool gifts for ANYONE just in time for the holidays! We’re cleaning out our entire craft closet, so come see what treasures you can find!

• Inclusive Hour!

November 15 & December 13 — 3-4 p.m.

Families with unique and special needs are invited to spend time at the library for a special after-hours event with snacks, crafts, games, and more! Come for fun and support.

Note: Please use the 2 downstairs entrances. Once is handicap accessible.

• Saturday Storytime

November 16 — 10 a.m.

Listen to music, read stories, make crafts, and have fun!

For ages 0-4.

• Games Unlimited

November 19 & December 16 — 4-5 p.m.

Join us once a month as we play video games, board games, and sports!

For all ages.

• Harvest Craft Time

November 21 — 4-6 p.m.

Join us for this Drop-In on the Children’s Floor for an evening of crafts for kids of all ages!

• Little Makers Time

December 5 — 10-11 a.m.

If you enjoy storytime, joins us for our NEW series where we encourage toddlers to explore their creativity through STEM activities.

• Tuesday Storytime

Tuesdays through December 17

Listen to music, read stories, make crafts, and have fun!

For ages 0-4.

Holidays & Closings

Monday, November 11 — Closed for Veteran’s Day

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, November 28-30 — Closed for Thanksgiving

Meet our Team!

Taylor Atkinson, Deputy Director, Union County Library System.

• Hogwarts House?

Slytherin!

• Where are you from?

Columbia (what’s up, 803?)

• What do you love about your job?

Every day is different. From marketing to programs to grants, I’m able to do a lot in my job… sometimes you might even see me dressed up as an astronaut or a T-Rex. Plus I work with a great group of people in a wonderful community!

• What do you want to tell everyone that they might not know about the Library?

No, I don’t get paid to read all day! But in all seriousness, your local public library is a gem. I know I’m biased, but libraries are full of free resources, from the latest movie blockbuster to job searching to skill building or just to have fun.

• When you aren’t working at the Library, what are you doing?

I’m a bit of a homebody, and also a huge TV/movie fan… I’ve seen 20 movies in the theater this year. Some of my favorites have been Captain Marvel, Midsommar, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Ready or Not.

I do love to travel and am always planning my next trip — so far I’ve been to 2 new places in 2019: San Diego and Burlington, Vermont.

• What do you love about your community? (Other than the Library!)

I’ve lived in Union for 2 years now, and have always felt welcome and comfortable here. Everyone I’ve met and worked with in Union has been so kind, and I feel like I’ve truly become part of the community.

• Favorite book you’ve recently read or movie/TV show you’ve watched?

I’ve caught up on The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), and can’t wait for season 4. I’m also watching the current seasons of Great British Baking Show (Netflix) and Castle Rock (Hulu).

Book-wise, I’m on a bit of a reading hiatus (shh, don’t tell!), but am a big poetry fan and love anything by Rupi Kaur, Amanda Lovelace, r.H. Sin, Atticus, or Courtney Peppernell.

• Ask Me About… I’m a pretty big trivia buff in general, but love…

— TV shows and movies! I love it all, from horror to comedy to superheroes to Oscar winners.

— Religion. I studied religion at USC and am currently working towards a Master’s degree in Religious Studies.

— History, particularly Greek and Roman.

— True Crime

— Sports (especially football!)

• We have to ask… favorite food?

French fries! If I could only have one food every day, that would be my pick.

