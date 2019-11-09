Public Transit Program needed

UNION COUNTY — Union County needs a Public Transit Program and because of that need the county is taking another step toward making that program a reality.

During a special meeting this past Tuesday, Union County Council voted unanimously to accept a recommendation from its Committee on Planning and Development that the county to accept the need for the Public Transit Program and move forward with selecting a committee to get the logistics together for it.

Committee Chair Kacie Petrie said that a logistics committee is needed to make recommendations on questions such as how the program would be operated.

“You have to establish who would be over it,” Petrie said Thursday. “Whether we run it in-house under the county or sub-contract with an outside agency. We know there’s a need, we want the grant, we’ve just got to figure out who will run it.”

Council’s action is the latest step in a process that began in 2017 when the county received funds from the South Carolina Department of Transportation to conduct a Transit Feasibility Study. The included evaluating transit needs, considering alternatives, and recommending an implementation plan if a transit program was determined to be viable. It also dealt with jobs and job-related training transportation, rural public transit opportunities, and applicable transit funding possibilities and requirements.

As part of the study, Union County residents were asked to complete a survey on the feasibility of a local mass transit system.

The study, which was completed in 2018 and presented in 2019, concluded that there is “strong community support for transit in Union County.” It also provided answers to a number of questions on a wide range of subjects concerning local mass transit

Implementation

How would Union County implement a public transportation system?

The study provided the following options, listing both their advantages and disadvantages.

• In-House Operations

The county would manage all functions including administration, operations, and maintenance.

It would also own the capital, be responsible for recruiting and hiring of personnel, scheduling reservations, reporting and compliance.

The pros of this options is the county would have control over all aspects of the service.

The cons are the cost.

• Turn-Key Contract

The contractor performs all administrative and operational tasks.

The contractor would also be responsible for recruiting and hiring of personnel, scheduling reservations, reporting and compliance.

There would a negotiated rate for service provided.

The pros are the county only need to provide oversight and its costs would be lower than with an in-house operation.

The cons are the county would lose control over scheduling and reservation systems.

• Hybrid Administration And Operations

The county would perform administrative tasks, including scheduling and reservations.

The contractor would be responsible for operations and maintenance.

There would be a negotiated rate for service provided.

The pros are the county has control over reservations and scheduling.

The cons are the county is responsible for cost of personnel, reporting and compliance.

Funding

How do you pay for a public transportation system for Union County?

The study listed the following Federal Aid Grant Programs:

• FTA Section 5303, 5304 and 5305 — Metropolitan and Statewide Planning formula funding.

The program supports transit planning expenses and state Departments of Transportation are among the eligible recipients. It pays up to 80 percent of eligible expenses.

• FTA Section 5311 — Rural Area formula funding

The program supports operating and capital costs of transit operations in non-urbanized areas and state Departments of Transportation are among the eligible recipients. It pays up to 50 percent of eligible operating expenses and up to 80 percent of eligible capital expenses.

• FTA Section 5339(b) — Bus and Bus Facilities discretionary grant

The program provides capital funding to replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities and state Departments of Transportation that operate or allocate funding to fixed-route bus operations. Sub-recipients include public agencies or private non-profits engaged in public transit. It pays up to 80 percent of eligible capital expenses.

• Flexible Funding Program — Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds

The program makes funding available to designated recipients which must be public bodies. Typically, the state Department of Transportation is the designated recipient for urbanized areas between 50,000 and 200,000. It pays up to 88.5 percent of eligible capital expenses.

In addition to the questions of implementation and funding, the study addressed several other issues related to mass transit in Union County.

Destinations

Concerning the destinations the people of Union County would use a public transportation to go to and return from if one were available the study found that:

• 56 percent would use it to go to medical appointments.

• 55 percent would use it to go grocery shopping.

• 47 percent would use it to go non-grocery shopping.

• 40 percent would use it to go to church.

• 35 percent would use it to go home.

• 35 percent would use it to go to work.

• 29 percent would use it to go to recreational activities.

• 27 percent would use it to go get government services.

• 17 percent would use it to go to school.

• 9 percent would use it to go to community college.

The survey also asked participants to indicate “three primary destinations if transit service was available” and respondents listed work, home, and grocery store.

Immediate Needs

As for immediate transportation needs, the study found the following:

• Grocery and other shopping (34 percent)

• Medical appointments (31 percent)

• Employment (28 percent)

• Government services (15 percent)

A total of 11 percent said access to community college (7), school (4), recreation (1), and church (1).

Options

A November 2018 survey asked respondents to choose between two short-term (1-3 years) transportation options and two medium- to long-term (3+ years) transportation options.

• Short-Term

The options for the short-term were:

Limited Demand Response for the General Public which would be door to door by appointment only and operate 5 hours a day Monday-Friday.

Vanpool Program serving employment related tips.

The Limited Demand Response for General Public option was the choice of 60 percent of respondents while 40 percent favored the Vanpool Program.

• Medium- To Long-Term

The options for medium- to long-term were:

Expanded Demand Response which would operate 12 hours a day Monday-Friday.

Express Route Union-Spartanburg which would involve two trips a day Monday-Friday.

The Express Route option was the choice of 62 percent of respondents while 38 percent favored Expanded Demand Response.

Density Thresholds

Among the factors the study considered in determining what transportation systems might serve Union County and its constituent communities was “density,” specifically “residential density” and “employment density.”

The report states that the “City of Union and Union County are low-density areas” because “there are no census tracts with more than two households per acre and no census tracts with more than two jobs per acre.”

Because of this, the study states that “therefore services such as demand response, ridesharing, vanpools, and employer-provided shuttles are most appropriate.”

Recommendations

For the short-term of 1-3 years, the study recommends a “Demand Response” transportation system pointing out the following about such a system:

• Service is open to the general public and cover all trip purposes.

• Hours of operation would be five hours a day Monday-Friday.

• This window of operation would best serve medical trips.

• Trips are generally requested a day in advance.

• Cost is $100,000 with 80 percent provided by the SC Department of Transportation and 20 percent a local match.

• Estimated ridership is 4,100 to 4,200 people.

• Capital cost is $105,000 and includes two vehicles, software, and office equipment.

• Alternative would be to lease which would cost $4,800 annually per vehicle.

For the medium-term of 4-8 years, the study recommends a “Vanpool Service” transportation system pointing out the following about such a system:

• This service offers mostly work-related trips.

• Hours of operation would be based on shift schedules.

• Services seven passengers per van.

• Cost is $900 per month per van.

• Subsidy is $350 per month per van.

• Rider contributions is $100 per month per rider and $50 per month per the driver.

For the long-term of 9-10 years, the student recommends a “Express Route” transportation system pointing out the following about such a system:

• The starting point for the first segment would be the Union County Courthouse and the ending point would be the Belk Distribution Center, a distance of 13.4 miles and a travel time of approximately 19 minutes with a dwell time of 3 minutes.

• The starting point for the second segment would be the Belk Distribution Center and the ending point would be the SPARTA Passenger Center, a distance of 12.6 miles and a travel time of approximately 17 minutes with a dwell time of 3 minutes.

• The starting point for the third segment would be the SPARTA Passenger Center and the ending point would be the Spartanburg Medical Center, a distance of 1.7 miles and a travel time of approximately 6 minutes.

• The entire route (one way) would be 27.7 miles and a travel time of 48 minutes.

