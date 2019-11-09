City approves $5 disposal fee

UNION — One of the services usually provided by a municipality is the collection and disposal of brush from along its streets and, as with any other service provided, doing so costs money and that’s why the City of Union is levying a $5 disposal fee to to cover the costs of that service.

In a special meeting this past Tuesday (November 5), Union City Council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the levying of the fee on “each piece of taxable real property” located within the city. The ordinance states that the revenue generated by the fee “shall be used to offset the costs” incurred by the city “to collect and dispose of brush” within its municipal boundaries “that have been formerly funded through ad valorem property taxes.”

The ordinance states that the fee “shall be placed upon the ad valorem tax bills for each piece of real property” in Union “and shall be collected in the same manner as property taxes are collected” within the city.

Council voted unanimously at its October meeting to approve first reading of the ordinance which was presented by Finance Director Laura Hembree. In her presentation, Hembree said that council had already voted at its 2019-2020 budget workshop to add the fee to the city tax notices. In order for it to be done properly, however, Hembree said the fee had to be implemented through an ordinance.

Appointments

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Allison Wade and Michelle Betenbaugh to serve on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Commission.

The appointments come less than a month after Union County Council voted unanimously at its October meeting to give final approval to an ordinance authorizing the creation of a commission to get the question of a 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax on the 2020 ballot.

The 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax would be levied for seven years and is projected to generate $1.5 million a year in revenue which would be used for capital improvement projects.

Before it could be levied, however, the 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax would first have be approved by the voters of Union County in a referendum which would be held in 2020 and not only would voters have to approve the tax itself, but also what the revenue it would generate would be spent on.

The task of the six-member commission will be to go around to the incorporated municipalities and unincorporated communities of Union County and get public input on what the revenue should be spent on. From that input the commission will develop a list of capital improvement projects to place on the referendum ballot for voters to vote on along with the tax itself. If approved by the voters, the revenue generated by the sale tax can only be used during the seven years it is in effect on that list of approved capital improvement projects.

Of the six members of the commission, three are appointed by Union County Council and two are appointed by Union City Council. Those five members will be in turn selected the sixth who must be a resident of either the Town of Jonesville or the Town of Lockhart or the Town of Carlisle.

(A letter sent by Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols concerning the commission also includes the populations of the county’s four incorporated municipalities as of the 2010 Census. At that time Union’s population was 8,393, Jonesville’s 911, Lockhart’s 488, and Carlisle’s 436, for a total of 10,228 people living within the county’s incorporated municipalities.)

Union County Council also met Tuesday in special session and during that meeting voted unanimously to appoint John Gregory, Timika Wilson, and Jami Trammell to serve on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Commission.

If the tax is approved in 2020 it will expire at the end of seven years unless voters approve levying it again in a referendum at that time. As in the case of the 2020 referendum, that referendum will also include of a list of capital projects developed from the input of voters throughout the county collected by the commission that would be appointed to collect that information at the time.

Currently, 23 other South Carolina counties have approved the levying of a Capital Projects Sales Tax in their counties including Newberry, Chester, Spartanburg, and York and have re-approved it every seven years.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_web1_union-logo.jpg

Two appointed to sales tax commission

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.