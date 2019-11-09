Carlisle joins 2020 Census effort

CARLISLE — The only way a municipality — or a county — can fully serve its citizens is if it has a sufficient amount of money to do so and that’s why the Town of Carlisle is taking steps to ensure that all its citizens are counted in the 2020 Census.

The first US Census was conducted in 1790, and since that time has been conducted every 10 years by the US Census Bureau whose mission, according to its website (www.census.gov) is to “serve as the nation’s leading provider of quality data about its people and economy.” The website states the US Census “counts each resident of the country, where they live on April 1, every ten years ending in zero. The Constitution mandates the enumeration to determine how to apportion the House of Representatives among the states.”

In addition to determining representation in the US House of Representatives, the demographic information gathered by the US Census is used by both the federal and state governments to determine how much funding a locality receives. What that means is the more people a locality has the more federal and state funding it qualifies for and can receive, but the only way it can get the funding in accordance with its population is if everyone living in that locality is counted during the census.

Which brings us to the Carlisle Town Council which, at its October 29 meeting, voted unanimously to approve two resolutions designed to ensure the town’s population is counted in its entirety on April 1, 2020.

The first resolution dealt with the establishment of the “2020 Census Complete Count Committee.”

In establishing the committee, the resolution states the following:

• The US Census Bureau is required by the Unites States Constitution to conduct a count of all persons.

• The Census count requires extensive work, and the Census Bureau requires partners at the state and local level to insure a complete and accurate count.

• The Complete Count Committee will bring together a cross section of community members who will utilize their local knowledge and expertise to reach out to all persons of our community.

• The Complete Count Committee will work with the Census Bureau and the State of South Carolina to strive for an accurate count.

The second resolution committed the town to being part of a “2020 Census Partnership.”

In committing the town to this partnership, the resolution states the following:

• Federal and state funding is allocated to communities, and decisions are made on matters of national and local importance based, in part, on census data and housing.

• Census data helps determine how many seats each state will have in the US House of Representatives and is necessary for an accurate and fair redistricting of state legislative seats, county and city councils and voting districts.

• Information from the 2020 Census and American Community Survey are vital tools for economic development and increased employment.

• A united voice from business, government, community-based and faith-based organizations, educators, media and others will enable the 2020 Census message to reach more of our citizens.

• Carlisle — together with Union County — is committed to partnering with the US Census Bureau and the State of South Carolina.

According to the resolution, the town, along with the county, will, in playing their part in that partnership, do the following:

1. Support the goals and ideals for the 2020 Census and will disseminate 2020 Census information.

2. Encourage all County residents to participate in events and initiatives that will raise the overall awareness of the 2020 Census and increase participation.

3. Provide Census advocates to speak to County and Community Organizations.

4. Support Census takers as they help our County complete an accurate count.

5. Strive to achieve a complete and accurate count of all persons within our borders.

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said that the resolutions are a statement of Carlisle’s commitment to ensuring that, first, all of the town’s residents are counted in the 2020 Census, and, equally importantly, that all the residents of the rest of Union County be counted as well.

Ferguson-Glenn said the town’s commitment to ensuring an accurate count of its population and the rest of Union County includes providing office space in Carlisle for the Census takers. She encouraged the citizens of the town to cooperate in the effort in providing the needed information and also pointed out that the Census Bureau is hiring persons to serve as Census takers.

“I want to encourage all the citizens of the Town of Carlisle to participate in the census,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “I want to encourage the citizens to provide the Census takers with the information they need for an accurate count. Also, Census takers are needed and citizens interested in having those jobs may call the Carlisle Town Hall (864-427-1505) for more information about applying for them.”

The approval of the resolutions comes less than three weeks after Union County Council voted at its October meeting to have the Union County Carnegie Library chair the “Complete Count Committee of Union County.”

During that meeting, Library Director Rieta Drinkwine said that “the census is going to be primarily online in 2020 and that “the library is working on having computers and Internet throughout the county to help.”

While the 2020 Census will largely be online, much of the work of making sure everyone in Union County gets counted will not be and because of that Drinkwine said that as chair of the Complete Count Committee of Union County the library “will start getting with other organizations and community leaders to coordinate census efforts. We want to have those organizations and leaders have all the people they are connected with to participate in the census so all the county is counted.”

For more information about the Complete Count Committee of Union County and the 2020 Census call the Union County Carnegie Library at 864-427-7140 and see upcoming editions of The Union Times as well as our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

