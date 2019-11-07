SCC receives $2.1 million for ‘GROWsc’

SPARTANBURG — Spartanburg Community College, SC Works and the United Way of the Piedmont are embarking on an innovative collaboration to address the Upstate’s technical labor shortage thanks to a $2.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Opportunities in Rural Communities program.

The collaborative project, “GROWsc: Growing Real Opportunities and Workforce in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties,” will increase the number of qualified workers in high-demand industries by cultivating new experiential learning opportunities and strengthening employment services to assist the previously incarcerated, those with substance abuse disorder and the economically disadvantaged. By the end of the three-year grant more than 1,500 Spartanburg and Cherokee county residents will receive new or improved employment opportunities.

“This grant offers Spartanburg Community College a unique opportunity to help over 1,000 citizens in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties secure jobs in high-demand fields that they may otherwise have lacked the skills to obtain,” said SCC President Henry Giles. “The project will also help companies who have difficulty finding qualified employees during this time of historically-low unemployment rates build their workforce and continue to grow their impact in the Upstate.”

SCC will add cutting-edge simulation equipment to its healthcare, manufacturing, construction and CDL truck driving departments, offering students more hands-on experiences in the classroom. The college will also create new apprenticeship and paid internship programs for students by hiring a new work-based learning coordinator who will work with local businesses to create opportunities for students to receive paid, on-the-job training while in school. In addition, a case manager will be added to the SCC staff who will work with community partners to market degree and certificate programs offered by the college to individuals who have been previously incarcerated, have suffered from substance abuse disorder or are economically disadvantaged. Once enrolled, the case manager will guide these students through coursework and experiential learning opportunities.

SC Works Upstate, overseen by the Upstate Workforce Board, will expand its successful Operation Educate program which offers manufacturing and construction job training through virtual reality simulation inside the Spartanburg County Detention Center. In addition, the program will partner with employers to ensure that detainees have jobs waiting for them upon release. As a result, 89 percent of Operation Educate participants will receive employment immediately following their release. The grant will allow the program to train more detainees in Spartanburg and expand the program to the Cherokee County Detention Center.

“To make a difference, you have to think outside the box. From a workforce development perspective, we have a win-win program with Operation Educate,” explained the Upstate Workforce Board’s Chief Operating Officer Dana Wood. “It’s a program that changes lives, restores families and serves as a quality pipeline to meet local employer’s needs,” “I’m thankful for the opportunity this grant provides to continue efforts in Spartanburg County and expand our impact to Cherokee County.”

Finally, the United Way of the Piedmont will build on its successful pilot program, “Transportation to Work,” which offers rideshare vouchers to employed individuals who have difficulty securing reliable transportation to work. Vouchers are offered on a sliding scale through a local rideshare company. According to Hannah Jarret, director of United Way Financial Stability Strategy, “Transportation can be one of the biggest barriers to employment. We’re looking forward to partnering with SC Works and SCC through GROWsc to provide discounted transportation to school and work which will help residents along the path to financial stability and increase their opportunities to thrive.”

About Spartanburg Community College

SCC offers more than 70 academic program offerings including associate degrees, diplomas and certificates, plus University Transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities. SCC provides flexible class scheduling including day, evening, weekend classes with multiple start dates and more than 100 online classes through SCCOnline. Offering the lowest tuition in the region, convenient locations, and regional/national accreditations, SCC offers educational opportunities leading to high-growth, high-demand jobs. The SCC Corporate & Community Education Division provides job and career enhancement, workforce development and personal enrichment courses and training programs. For more information, visit www.sccsc.edu.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Spartanburg Community College.

