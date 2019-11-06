Pray to see people with love and compassion

Charles Warner | The Union Times For thousands of years the cross was something to be feared because it was the means by which one of the most horrible methods of execution ever devised was carried out: crucifixion. Countless thousands perished by this terrible form of execution, suffering a lingering and painful death, a form of public death that was designed to maximize the pain of the condemned while also terrorizing those who might witness it. Then, one day, there was a crucifixion that changed things forever, including the way the cross is viewed. The condemned was not a murderer or other criminal, He was not a terrorist or rebel or other enemy of the state. He was none of those things. He was innocent, not only of crimes against society or against the state, but of sin itself. He went to the cross not because of any criminal wrongdoing, but out of love, love for all humanity including even those who executed Him. He who could have easily avoided the cross and, for that matter, all that lead up to it, went to His death willingly so that all who live might have life eternal with Him in Heaven. He was Jesus Christ and He died upon the cross like a common criminal in order to become the living sacrifice for our sins. His death on the cross, together with His subsequent resurrection from the tomb in which His lifeless body was placed, changed everything, including how we see the cross. Yes crucifixion remains a terrible form of execution, and while a cross can be made and used for such a terrible thing, the cross that stood on Calvary that day, the cross upon which Jesus died, is now a symbol of love beyond all measure, love so great that it paid such a terrible price to free us all from the power of sin. It is now a symbol of hope, the only true hope any of us can have, of that greatest of all loves and how it change lives in this world and the eternity of those souls when life in this world is done.

Read 1 Samuel 16:1-13

The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.

— 1 Samuel 16:7 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, remove our blinders and help us to see people as you do, with love and compassion. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God cares most about what is in my heart.

