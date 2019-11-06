Halloween Downtown a success

Charles Warner | The Union Times Dressed as witches, the staff of “Smith’s Jewelry” hand out candy to trick or treaters during “Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat” on Main Street in downtown Union November 1. Originally scheduled for Halloween (October 31) the event was postponed until November 1 due to the threat of inclement weather. The event nevertheless drew a turnout of 1,041 according to the Union County Chamber of Commerce. Smith’s Jewelry was one of the many Main Street businesses that took part in the event, handing out candy to the 1,041 trick or treaters and family members that turned out for the event.

UNION — It took place the day after Halloween but that didn’t stop hundreds of little ghouls, ghosts, goblins, movie monsters, superheroes, gypsies, and characters from children’s stories and songs — and their families — from taking part in “Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat.”

Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat is an annual presentation of the Union County Chamber of Commerce. The event, which is usually held on Halloween, involves the merchants of Main Street in downtown Union handing out candy to the large numbers of trick-or-treaters who turn out for the event along with their families.

As in the past, this year’s Halloween Downtown Trick Or Treat was originally scheduled for Halloween (October 31) but, due to the threat of inclement weather, it was postponed until November 1.

While it was not held on Halloween, that didn’t stop hundreds of children from dressing up in their scariest — and cutest — costumes to make their way up and down Main Street with their parents trick or treating the downtown merchants — some of them in costume themselves — who happily handed out lots and lots of candy.

Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell said Monday that her office counted a total of 1,041 trick or treaters and family members taking part in Halloween Downtown Trick or Treat, a number that she said might be lower than the actual number of participants.

Regardless of whether there were 1,041 participants or more, the main thing to remember about this year’s Halloween Trick or Treat is that, like its predecessors over the years, it accomplished its mission of providing an afternoon of safe, child- and family-friendly fun and that’s the best treat of them all.

