‘The least of these my brethren’

UNION COUNTY — There’s a song that speaks of how “Jesus loves the little children,” and how they “are precious in His sight” and by children that means all the world’s children including those who have parents in prison.

Christ’s love for children was first demonstrated during His earthly ministry as recorded in Matthew 19:13-15:

13 Then were there brought unto him little children, that he should put his hands on them, and pray: and the disciples rebuked them.

14 But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.

15 And he laid his hands on them, and departed thence.

The event is also recorded in Luke 18:15-17 with an even stronger message about faith and salvation:

15 And they brought unto him also infants, that he would touch them: but when his disciples saw it, they rebuked them.

16 But Jesus called them unto him, and said, Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.

17 Verily I say unto you, Whosoever shall not receive the kingdom of God as a little child shall in no wise enter therein.

Clearly Christ loves children and, as Christians strive to follow in His footsteps, they too share His love for children, including children who have parents in prison and that’s why a Christian group is working to make Christmas a happier time for those children and their families including their imprisoned parents.

The Prison Fellowship ministers to prisoners and their families throughout the year but at Christmastime the ministry seeks the assistance of some very special “Angels” to help those prisoners be part of their children’s Christmas.

In a statement released this past weekend, Prison Fellowship Minister Sanders Read announced that, as in years past, local Angels are needed for local children with parents in prison.

“Help is needed on behalf of children in Union County who have a parent in prison,” Read said. “Seventy children in Union County have been registered in Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree ministry this year. We need caring people who are willing to take the name of one of these children and buy presents for that one child.”

(The number is an increase over 2018 when 61 children were registered.)

Read said that “Prison Fellowship is one of the world’s most effective ministries to prisoners. They conduct Bible studies and witness and minister in various ways to inmates and their families.”

Among those various ways is the Angel Tree ministry which, through the generosity and compassion of its Angels, enables those prisoners to give their children Christmas gifts, gifts that include the most precious gift a parent can give a child.

“Through Prison Fellowship’s contacts in the prisons, inmates have an opportunity to arrange for Christmas presents to be given to their children,” Read said. “Each present is given in the name of the parent, with a personal greeting from the parent. The present with the note from the parent conveys a message far more precious than the present itself. It tells the child, ‘Your parent loves you, and so does God!’

“We can hardly imagine the joy children feel when they know that the incarcerated parents have not forgotten them — and the joy the parents feel in being able to do this for their children,” he said. “These gifts often lead to healing of family relationships, and even to members of the family coming to faith in Jesus Christ.”

Read said that “if you would like to participate, the name of one or more of these children will be provided to you. There will also be the age and suggestions for gifts from the parent in prison. Your part is to shop for the child. It is suggested that about $20 to $25 be spent on each child. It may be that a Sunday School class or youth group or other group in your church would ‘adopt’ a child.“

Individuals or groups that would like to serve as Angels are asked to please contact Sanders Read at 864-441-2317, or e-mail [email protected] He will then give you more information.

“Please call or e-mail as soon as you can,” Read said. “Upon your acceptance, you will be given instructions on when and where to deliver the gifts. They need to be delivered by December 6. The gifts will be distributed at a party for the children on Sunday, December 15, at 2:30 p.m. to which you will be invited.

“On behalf of the children and their parents, thank you very much,” he said. “And may God bless you.”

If you are wondering whether you should be an Angel and assist in the ministering to prisoners and their families, just consider the following words of Christ as recorded in Matthew 25:35-40:

35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_web1_Angel-Tree.jpg

‘Angels’ needed for children of prisoners

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.