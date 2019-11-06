Community Prayer Meeting this Thursday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Gazebo will be the site of the Community Prayer Meeting at noon this Thursday (November 7). The public is invited to attend and join in prayer to give thanks to God for the blessings He has bestowed and ask Him to continue to bless the churches of Union County, the community, the state, and the nation. Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Gazebo will be the site of the Community Prayer Meeting at noon this Thursday (November 7). The public is invited to attend and join in prayer to give thanks to God for the blessings He has bestowed and ask Him to continue to bless the churches of Union County, the community, the state, and the nation.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, November 7 at the USC Union Gazebo.

As Thanksgiving Day draws near, join others in Union County as we give thanks to God for the many blessings we enjoy here and ask God to help us with all the needs we have.

We are thankful for the churches of Union County, and we pray for revival throughout the city and county. As we are grateful for the salvation freely offered through our Lord Jesus Christ, we pray for the lost to be reached and saved.

We have much for which to give thanks about our country, but we need to pray fervently for the reforms we need in our government and our society, and for unity. Pray for wisdom and protection for our leaders.

We are very grateful for our military, law enforcers, fire fighters, and other emergency responders. They deserve and need our prayers for their safety, and for wisdom and strength as they serve.

As we give thanks for our children and young people, let us pray that they be protected from spiritual and physical harm. Pray for protection in the schools and on the school buses. Give thanks for our teachers, and pray for encouragement and wisdom and strength for them.

We are grateful for the businesses and industries which give our people employment. Let us pray that they will grow, and that we will be able to attract others to our county.

As we give thanks for the blessings we enjoy, let us pray for those who don’t have the food, shelter, and clothing they need.

Please come and join in asking God’s blessing and celebrating God’s goodness.

If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take time in the day to join in these prayers.

Fall Festival

Browns Creek Baptist Church’s Fall Festival is Saturday, November 9 from 12-2 p.m.

It will be held inside the Family Life Center, rain or shine. Everyone is welcome. Fun for all ages. Everything is FREE.

We will serve hotdogs, chips, drink and dessert.

There will be kids games, kids crafts plus BINGO and a cake walk for adults.

There will also be a display of handmade crafts for viewing.

Browns Creek Baptist Church is located at 118 Browns Creek Church Road, Union.

Carlisle Finishing Retirement Group To Meet

The Carlisle Finishing Retirement Group formerly Cone Mills will meet Saturday, November 9 at 9 a.m. for breakfast at Covenant Baptist Church.

SC House 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam will be the guest speaker.

All retirees and former employees are welcome.

Missionary Program

Red Hill Baptist Church will have its annual Missionary Program Sunday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m.

The speaker will be Minister Heather Wilson from Mitchell Chapel Christian Church.

Rev. Geoffrey Stephens and the church family invite the public to attend.

Annual Missionary Program (Family & Friends Day)

McBeth Baptist Church Missionary Ministry cordially invite you to come and worship with us on our Annual Ministry Program (Family & Friends Day), Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m.

Our preacher for the occasion is Pastor Kevin Russell Sheppard, Sr., of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Chapin, SC.

The public is invited.

Deacon Ordination

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, will hold a Deacon Ordination Service for John Clowney, Kareem Johnson, Sr. and Romeo Pearson on Sunday, November 11 at 2 p.m.

The guest Messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Bryant S. Cheek, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church of Laurens.

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church — Fall Revival

Padgett’s Creek Baptist Church will be hosting their Fall Revival Sunday, November 17 through Wednesday, November 20 at 7 p.m. each night.

On Sunday night we will be starting at 6 p.m. with singer Dennis Cook https://denniscookmusic.com/ who will be performing amazing Southern Gospel Music.

Then, at 7 p.m., Brad Goodale, Director of Missions at the Union County Baptist Association as well as a minister at C4 Ministries https://www.c4ministriesinc.com, will be preaching the word.

Please come out and receive a Blessing!

Annual Holiday Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall at 6 p.m. with the holiday meal.

The Assembled (Lee, Tiffany Littlejohn & Monica Vlock) will be providing the holiday entertainment.

Members only.

Senior Citizens Thanksgiving And Christmas Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will have their Senior Citizens Thanksgiving and Christmas Gathering on Saturday, November 23 at 1 p .m.

Everyone is asked to be on time.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Carlisle Christian Fellowship Church (across from the Carlisle Post Office) will be serving Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Public is invited to attend. Rev. Leroy Edwards Jr. is the pastor.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

November At The UCAC

• Project: Christmas — A FREE COMMUNITY DROP IN EVENT TO SUPPORT OUR SOLDIERS

Let your inner artist shine as we create handmade holiday cards! Many deployed soldiers receive little or no mail from home. Our mission is to ensure no soldier goes unloved this holiday season!

Saturday, November 9

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served

• “Main Street Holiday Kickoff — Join us as we kick off the holiday season! UCAC will be filled with handmade items from local artists and artisans. This is the perfect opportunity to find a one of a kind Christmas gift!

Thursday, November 21

5-8 p.m.

• Faux Stained Glass Event — The 2019 Adult Holiday Paint Event will be like no other! We will be creating a faux stained glass nativity scene. Participants will receive all the supplies needed to make a beautiful piece of art! You can view the work at UCAC.

Friday, December 1

1:30-4:30 p.m.

$35 members/$40 nonmembers

• Christmas Camp — The holidays are here! UCAC will host a camp just for the kids! Campers will create several Christmas projects, including a special gift for their teacher, and enjoy snacks and games. Space is limited.

Saturday, December 7

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kindergarten-5th grade

$20 members/$25 non-members

• Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, November 12 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

For more information about this month’s activities at the Union County Artst Council Art Gallery call 864-429-2817 or email www.ucacarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/Union Arts.

African-American History And Culture

Antioch/New Chapel’s trip to Washington, DC, to see the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture and other monuments will be April 29-May 2, 2020.

If you are interested please contact Rev. Sylvia Roberts at 803-201-6447 for a price and itinerary.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Gazebo will be the site of the Community Prayer Meeting at noon this Thursday (November 7). The public is invited to attend and join in prayer to give thanks to God for the blessings He has bestowed and ask Him to continue to bless the churches of Union County, the community, the state, and the nation. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_20191103_074722.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Gazebo will be the site of the Community Prayer Meeting at noon this Thursday (November 7). The public is invited to attend and join in prayer to give thanks to God for the blessings He has bestowed and ask Him to continue to bless the churches of Union County, the community, the state, and the nation.