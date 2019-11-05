UCHS hosts Fairfield Central Friday

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens breaks off a long run during last Friday’s game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens breaks off a long run during last Friday’s game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover looks to pass during last Friday’s game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover looks to pass during last Friday’s game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart A Union County High School Yellow Jacket makes a tackle during last Friday’s game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. Photo by Brett Shugart A Union County High School Yellow Jacket makes a tackle during last Friday’s game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs.

UNION COUNTY — Playoff time is here for high school football. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets will enter the playoffs on a seven game win streak after defeating Emerald 35-0 this past Friday night.

The Jackets came out on fire against the Emerald Vikings on Friday scoring twenty-one unanswered points in the first quarter. Junior Owens scored the first touchdown on Union County’s first drive, Kesean Glover had an eight yard rushing touchdown on the second drive, and Glover threw a touchdown pass to his brother Keion on the ensuing drive to put the Jackets up by three scores.

The Jackets would get one more touchdown before the half when Owens ran another in from one yard out and the Jackets would take a 28-0 lead into the half. The Jackets would add one touchdown in the second half when Bryan Renwick would get into the end zone to make it 35-0.

The Jackets finish the season 7-3 overall and in first place in region 3-3A. By winning the region the Jackets will host the opening round of the playoffs at Union County Stadium. The Jackets will host the #4 seed out of region 4-3A, which is Fairfield Central. The Griffins are 5-6 overall and finished 2-2 in region play.

Athletic Director Scott Sherbert reminds everyone that:

— The 2019 season reserved football parking passes will be honored during playoffs.

— PRE-SALE Tickets will be available at the Union County Stadium on Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Scott added that per South Carolina High School League:

1. Only SCHSL passes will be accepted for playoff games.

2. Those who had season tickets this year will have to purchase tickets for the playoff games, but your reserved seat will be honored. (Bring your season ticket pass with you so that you can sit in your reserved seat!)

3. Playoff tickets are $8 each. (Rounds 1-4 are $8 each; State Championship game will be $12)

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Junior Owens breaks off a long run during last Friday's game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_Junior-Ownes-breaks-off-a-long-run.jpg

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover looks to pass during last Friday's game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_Kesean-Glover-looks-to-pass.jpg

Photo by Brett Shugart A Union County High School Yellow Jacket makes a tackle during last Friday's game against Emerald. The Yellow Jackets won 35-0, their seventh victory in a row. They will host Fairfield Central this Friday at Union County Stadium for what will be the first round of the playoffs. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_Union-Defender-makes-a-tackle.jpg

For the opening round of the playoffs

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

